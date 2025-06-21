ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you've taken my breath away' after hearing the value of her vase

The guest was surprised that the person gifted her such a precious item.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" experts reveal a lot more about artifacts and heirlooms, along with their monetary value, in addition to the sentiments attached to them. The reactions to such appraisals are unpredictable, and the owner of a vase was in shock after expert David Rago revealed that the gift was worth $10,000.

Screenshot showing the guest, the vase, and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest, the vase, and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode, the guest opened by sharing the incredible story of how she got the vase that survived Hurricane Katrina. "It belonged to a gentleman named Jack Sawyer from New Orleans who collected antique glass. And he does have an exhibit in the New Orleans Museum. But we had gone to see him in Waveland years before Katrina. I admired this, and told Jack that’s one of the prettiest things I’ve ever seen," she recalled.

She further shared that after the hurricane hit, a lot of the gentleman's pieces were lost, but the vase, along with a few more items, had survived. "And he washed them and cleaned them up. When Jack found out that he was terminally ill, he sent this to me," she said, adding that it was all she knew about the item. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

Rago then took over, saying that he immediately recognized the item as soon as he saw it on the table. "I know you thought initially it was glass. It does look like that. It looks like iridescent glass from the turn of the century. But it is a piece of pottery," he revealed. He went on to explain that if his suspicion was right, then the item was a piece of 'Zolsnay pottery' from Budapest.

"This is the eosin glaze, and it changes as you turn it to the light. But it’s a golden green luster, and what’s really special about this is that the vase itself is okay as far as Zolsnay goes, but the metalwork is rather exceptional," he further noted. He examined that there were two full peacocks on the vase encircling it, and the tails of the birds covered the base, which was made of metal. "The research I did said it is gilded pewter. It’s also marked. It’s marked Orion and 272, which is the shape number. And there is another one out there with the same number on the bottom," he said.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

Rago noted that in his research, he also found that the vase came from a collaboration between a Hungarian Art Nouveau company and a German Art Nouveau company. "Orion was located in Nuremberg, Germany. They were only in business for three years, from 1903 to 1906. They were bought out by a competing company in 1906. George Schmidt was the artist who worked on this piece," he added. He told the guest that the vase was an Art Nouveau design in the German style, called Jugendstil.

Screenshot showing the details of the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the details of the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

Coming to the appraisal, he noted that it was a very special item in the market and it could bring anywhere between $7,000 and $10,000. "One, almost identical to this, sold at auction within the last two years for $12,000. So my $7,000 to $10,000 is a bit on the conservative side," he said. The guest was in shock, hearing the number as she put her hand over her mouth.

Making a recovery, she jokingly said, "Well, I loved Jack. But I didn’t know he loved me that much!" 

 

In the end, the guest thanked the appraiser for the estimate, stressing that she was having a hard time believing it. "Well, David, you have taken my breath away. You absolutely have," she said in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants make the judges go bananas with their pitch — then got a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants make the judges go bananas with their pitch — then got a life-changing deal
The two cunning Sharks worked out a creative deal for the innovative product.
15 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you've taken my breath away' after hearing the value of her vase
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you've taken my breath away' after hearing the value of her vase
The guest was surprised that the person gifted her such a precious item.
16 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
The founders of "Slick Barrier" chose to put the Sharks in harms way to demonstrate their product.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
The item that was rejected by the guest's family turned out to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
Even host Drew Carey noted such a win hadn't happened since he took over the show in 2007.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
The guest who paid $7,000 for the collection was delighted to get a hefty return.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
The 30-year retired veteran literally "aced" the card game to win a brand new Kia car.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
The guest was beyond delighted to find out that her grandmother's gift was worth thousands.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
The guest was flabbergasted to learn the value of her family's most prized possession.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
It wasn't just a coat but a 'grand piece of history' that ended up on Harrison's table.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
The guest who collected the items over 40 years was delighted by the nearly six-figure appraisal.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
The guest broke down in tears after finding out that her favorite memorabilia was a rare artifact.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
The guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.
6 days ago
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
NEWS
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
Gibbons was shocked to see the suit that he had lost on an airplane decades ago.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.
Jun 13, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
The guest couldn't believe her ears when she heard that her old gift from a friend was worth $10,000.
Jun 13, 2025
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
Jun 13, 2025