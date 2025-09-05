ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase

The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the vase, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the vase, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" is a place where people discover the unexpected and often shocking value of heirlooms and artifacts. While a vase can be a precious relic, a guest was caught by surprise when her father's old porcelain vase was found to be worth thousands of dollars. The owner of the 1921 Arthur Conant Rookwood Vase knew very little about the significance of the item until the show's expert, Suzanne Perrault, shed light on its past. The guest was left astonished after a $6,000 appraisal.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest shared that she got the vase from her father's estate, and she didn't know much about it. Perrault then took over to share that the vase was made by the firm of Rookwood. "Rookwood was a big pottery in Cincinnati, and they started in 1880, and went on for a very long time, closing many times during the 20th century, off and on," the expert shared.

She then went on to talk about one of the first-rate decorators, and one of them was Arthur Conant, who was also the creator of the vase. "Arthur Conant joined Rookwood in, I believe, 1915, and he was there for about 25 years," she said. She then showed the guest the markings at the bottom of the vase that indicated the vase was made by Rookwood, and it had a C in a box, which indicated that it was created by Arthur Conant.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the vase, Perrault noted that the creator used Japanese woodblock prints to create the design. She then went on to explain that even the background wasn't two-dimensional, as it had a lot going on. "Right, when you put it under your light was the first time I really noticed that and fell in love with the vase again," the guest said. The expert then shared that even her colleagues were intrigued by the design. "I was just showing that to my colleague at the Asian table there, and I was wondering why they would do it," she shared.

Screenshot showing the expert pointing out the details of the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert pointing out the details of the vase (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the appraisal, Perrault said, "So you've got a really pretty porcelain vase. At auction, I would put an estimate on this of $4,000 to $6,000," leaving the guest in shock. The owner of the vase started gasping as she couldn't believe how valuable the vase was. "Oh, my golly, I don't believe that. That is awesome, thank you!" she said.

In the end, the guest shared that she was the only member in the family who wanted the vase as she loved it. "I fell in love with the bird. I can't believe this. Oh!" she exclaimed in the end.

More on Market Realist: 

'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
The show's expert, Alan Fausel, was astonished by the fabulous Richard Cosway drawing.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
The high school teacher could barely contain her excitement after cracking the Bonus Round puzzle.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
The founders of Vade Nutrition couldn't the refuse the offer from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
4 days ago
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
COSTCO
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
The creator claimed that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste real, especially when compared to a ripe, organic one.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
The player, Kenneth Blount-Hames, was stumped by a simple, everyday phrase in the final round.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
The painting had been with the guest for 30 years, and she was curious about it.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
The best friends, Hanna Chung and Laura Tarpley, got tricked by just one word in the end.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
The player, Shannon Hunt got the host excited before missing the puzzle by a few letters.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
The founder of Hairfin managed to make it through the heckling to get a deal.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
The player, Jeff Richardson put up a stunning performance to drive home a new car.
7 days ago