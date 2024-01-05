Name Laurence Olivier Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing, Screenwriting Gender Male Date of Birth May 22, 1907 Date of Death July 11, 1989 Age (at the time of death) 82 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Voice Actor

English actor, director, and producer Laurence Olivier is considered one of the greatest actors of the 20th century. He is an Academy Award winner who was honored with two special Oscars. He has appeared in many stage roles and in 60 films. He has also been part of 15 productions. He has bagged the Best Film and Best Actor awards for "Hamlet" in 1948. He was knighted in the year 1947 and received the Order of Merit in 1981. At the time of his death, his net worth was around $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Sir Laurence Olivier | Getty Images | Picture Post

Most of Olivier's net worth is attributed to his films and TV roles over the years. Olivier joined a small touring company right after school and joined the Birmingham Repertory Company in 1926. He later landed two roles in the films "Too Many Crooks" and "The Temporary Widow." He was also cast in the play, "Private Lives" which opened at the Phoenix Theatre in London. He then became part of Hollywood in 1931 and was seen in many films after that.

After a few years, he famously portrayed the anti-hero Heathcliff in the film, "Wuthering Heights" in 1939, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance. His other notable works include "Marathon Man," "Sleuth," "The Shoes of the Fisherman," and "The Boys from Brazil." He could completely transform into different characters. He was also known for using extravagant makeup. His second (of three) Shakespeare films, "Hamlet," which he both directed and acted in, received multiple Oscars.

Laurence Olivier was born on May 22, 1907, in Dorking, United Kingdom. He had two older siblings. His father Gerard Olivier was a priest in the Church of England but also practiced ritualistic Anglicanism which was looked down upon in England. Because of this, he moved around often, and grew up living a nomadic life. It was only in 1912 that his father secured a permanent post and the family was able to live in Pimlico for six years.

Olivier was married to Jill Esmond for a short period and was later married to actress Vivien Leigh in 1940. Olivier and Leigh were married for two decades before the marriage ended in 1960. He then married actress Joan Plowright in 1961 and the two remained together till Olivier's death in 1989.

The cause of his death was kidney failure and he passed away at his home near West Sussex.

English actor and director Laurence Olivier | Getty Images | Hulton Archive

Academy Awards, USA- Nominated in 1979

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA- Nominated in 1979

Banff Television Festival- Winner in 1985

Berlin International Film Festival- Winner in the year 1956

Bodil Awards- Winner in the year 1949

BAFTA Awards- Nominated in the year 1983

CableACE Awards- Winner in the year 1984

Primetime Emmy Awards- Nominated in the years 1987,1984, 1982, and 1975

What was Laurence Olivier known for?

Laurence Olivier was a notable actor who was prevalent on screen, on stage, and on television.

What movies did Laurence Olivier win Oscars for?

Olivier's "Hamlet" has won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor.

Was Laurence Olivier religious?

Olivier was brought up Anglican.

