Name Stephen "tWitch" Boss Net Worth $5 Million Salary $500,000 per season Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Acting and Dancing Gender Male Date of Birth September 29, 1982 Date of Death December 13, 2022 Age (at the time of death) 40 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Dancer

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with a net worth of $5 million at the time of his unfortunate passing in 2022 (per Celebrity Net Worth), had a multifaceted career that encompassed various sources of income. Rising to fame in 2003 as a runner-up on "Star Search" and participant in MTV's "The Wade Robson Project," tWitch gained widespread recognition through his appearances in several seasons of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." His outstanding performances on the show earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography. Regrettably, on December 13, 2022, Stephen Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen tWitch Boss (@sir_twitch_alot)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss derived his income from various sources, including his roles as a dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer. Venturing into acting, tWitch made his debut in the hit comedy, "Blades of Glory" (2007) and played roles in films such as "Hairspray" (2007), "Step Up 3D" (2010), and "Magic Mike XXL" (2015). He notably contributed to the "Step Up" film franchise from 2010 to 2014. Additionally, his involvement as an All Star on "So You Think You Can Dance" across multiple seasons showcased his dance prowess.

From 2014 to 2021, tWitch served as a co-host, DJ, and sidekick on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," eventually becoming a co-executive producer. Simultaneously, he hosted the NBC competition series "Clash Of The Cover Bands" in 2021. Beyond his on-screen roles, tWitch delved into production, overseeing short films like "Prized" (2014) and "Debt" (2018). His contributions also extended to the fashion world with the launch of his clothing line, tWitch Boss Clothing. His involvement in films, TV series, and hosting gigs contributed to his multifaceted career.

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Salary

During his initial two seasons on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," tWitch earned a salary of $500,000 per season. As he advanced in his role and became an executive producer toward the show's end, his salary increased to $1 million per season.

Stephen tWitch Boss arrives at the premiere of STX Entertainment's "Bad Moms" | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

In 2015, Boss acquired a residence in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, spanning over 2,500 square feet, for a purchase price of $1.15 million. Subsequently, in April 2019, he listed the four-bedroom home for sale at $1.299 million. In May 2019, Boss and Holker invested $2.75 million in a property located in Encino, California. Presently estimated to be valued between $3.5 and $4 million, this residence was placed on the market for $3.795 million by Holker on October 9, 2023. A month later, she accepted an offer of $3.5 million.

Instagram 4 Million Followers Facebook 675K Twitter 204.2K

Allison Renae Holker Boss and Stephen Boss arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, held a lifelong passion for dance, earning him the nickname "tWitch" due to his constant motion during childhood. After graduating from Lee High School in 2000, he pursued his interest in Dance Performance at Southern Union State Community College, later transferring to Chapman University in California.

Boss was married to fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Allison Holker, tying the knot on December 10, 2013, at the Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery. The couple welcomed their son, Maddox, on March 27, 2016, and daughter, Zaia, on November 3, 2019. Additionally, Boss adopted Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie. The couple hosted the Disney+/Freeform documentary series "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" starting in 2017.

Despite his significant contributions to the entertainment industry, Boss faced internal struggles that led to his unfortunate demise. In a tragic turn of events, Boss sadly took his own life on December 13, 2022, at the age of 40. His death left a void in the dance and entertainment community, and he is remembered for his impactful career and the joy he brought to audiences worldwide.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss garnered recognition and accolades throughout his illustrious career in the dance and entertainment industry. In 2003, he emerged as a runner-up on "Star Search" and claimed the third-place position on MTV's "The Wade Robson Project." His talent and prowess were further highlighted in Season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," where he secured the runner-up position in 2008. One of the standout moments of his career was a dance performance with Katee Shean to the Duffy song "Mercy" during his time on "So You Think You Can Dance." This remarkable routine not only showcased his exceptional skills but also earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography, solidifying his status as a dance virtuoso.

How did Stephen "tWitch" Boss die?

Stephen "tWitch" Boss tragically died by suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on December 13, 2022.

Has tWitch collaborated with top-tier artists?

Yes, tWitch has collaborated with superstars like Beyoncé, showcasing his exceptional dance talent in music videos and live performances.

Did tWitch participate in "The Amazing Race"?

Yes, tWitch and his wife, Allison Holker, participated in "The Amazing Race," showcasing their athleticism and teamwork on the adventurous reality show.

