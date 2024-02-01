What Was 'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin’s Net Worth?

Name William Friedkin Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Income Acting, Screenwriting, Filmmaking Gender Male Date of Birth August 29, 1935 Date of Death August 7, 2023 Age 87 years Nationality United States of America Profession Film Director, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television Director

William Friedkin was an iconic American film and television director, producer, and screenwriter. At the time of his passing on August 7, 2023, at the age of 87, his net worth was an impressive $70 million. Renowned for his innovative filmmaking techniques and thought-provoking narratives, Friedkin's contributions to cinema earned him acclaim and a lasting legacy.

Director William Friedkin via Getty Images

Friedkin's primary source of income was his career in the film and television industry. As a director, producer, and screenwriter, he earned significant compensation for his projects. Starting his journey in documentaries during the early 1960s, he was most famous for his crime thriller movie "The French Connection." The horror movie, "The Exorcist," largely contributed to his empire.

Director William Friedkin | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro | Getty Images

Career

Friedkin began his career as a director for Alfred Hitchcock's TV show before moving to Hollywood. His first movie, "Good Times," came out in 1967, starring Sonny and Cher. His films, "The French Connection" and "The Exorcist," became big hits.

After these successes, he created movies like "Sorcerer" and "The Brink's Job," however, they didn't perform well at the box office. In the 1980s, he directed "Cruising," which created a lot of controversy. Despite health issues, he continued making films like "To Live and Die in L.A." and "Jade."

In the 2000s, Friedkin saw renewed success with a re-release of "The Exorcist," and directed films like "Bug" and "Killer Joe." He ventured into TV with episodes for "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." In 2022, he returned to film directing with "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial."

In 2005, Friedkin, alongside his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing, purchased a luxurious hilltop mansion in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood. The mansion spanning 10,000 square feet on over five acres was bought for $15 million.

The director was married four times, with his final one being to Sherry Lansing, a former studio executive. His memoir, "The Friedkin Connection," provides a detailed look into his life, career, and the artistic journey that defined his enduring legacy.

Friedkin passed away on August 7, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles, just 22 days before his 88th birthday. The cause of his death was attributed to heart failure and pneumonia.

Director William Friedkin and Sherry Lansing | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images

Throughout his career, Friedkin received several prestigious awards, including five Academy Awards for "The French Connection" and two Academy Awards for "The Exorcist." In 1997, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the film industry. He also received a lifetime achievement award at the 70th Venice International Film Festival 2013.

What was William Friedkin's net worth at the time of his death?

At the time of his death, William Friedkin's net worth was $70 million.

What were William Friedkin's most acclaimed films?

Friedkin's most acclaimed films include "The French Connection" (1971) and "The Exorcist" (1973).

How many times was William Friedkin married?

William Friedkin was married four times, with his final marriage to Sherry Lansing.

