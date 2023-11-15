What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth?

Name Takeoff Net Worth $26 million Gender Male Date of Birth June 18, 1994 Date of Death November 1, 2022 Age (at the time of death) 28 Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter

American rapper Takeoff held a net worth of $26 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, before his tragic death on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. He was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos that included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The group's notable hits include "Versace," "Bad and Boujee," "MotorSport," and "Stir Fry."

Migos

In 2008, Takeoff joined forces with his uncle Quavious (Quavo) and cousin Kiari (Offset) to form the band Migos, originally named Polo Club. Their musical journey began with the release of the mixtape "Juug Season" in 2011 followed by "No Label" in 2012.

Migos breakthrough

Migos gained recognition in 2013 with the release of their single "Versace," reaching number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100. The remix by Drake propelled it to number 31 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track found its place on Migos' mixtape "Y.R.N." In 2014, they dropped "No Label 2," a sequel to their second mixtape, which garnered over 100,000 downloads in its first week. Continuing their success in 2014, Migos achieved further acclaim with the single "Fright Night," peaking at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(L-R) Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset of Migos speak onstage during The 2019 ESPYs / Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earnings from Migos

From September 2017 to September 2018, Migos earned $25 million through an intense tour schedule comprising 93 shows within a year. Their popularity extended to the digital realm with a staggering 4 billion streams during that period, making them one of the most streamed acts globally. The following year, from September 2018 to September 2019, their earnings climbed to $36 million, reflecting their continued success and widespread appeal.

Migos achieved their first number-one hit in 2016 with "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. This track served as the lead single for the group's second album, "Culture," and earned the impressive certification of four times platinum by the RIAA. Notably, Takeoff was not featured or credited on the song due to scheduling conflicts during its recording.

"Culture" was released in January 2017 and claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard 200. In its first week, the album moved around 131,000 album-equivalent units. By July of the same year, it had attained platinum status.

Takeoff of Unc & Phew performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square/ Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Georgia Southern University incident

In April 2015, Migos faced issues during the Georgia Southern University concert. They went on stage late and performed for less than the agreed time, and when the scent of marijuana arose, law enforcement investigated. Takeoff, Quavo, and 12 entourage members were arrested for possession of controlled substance and firearm within a school safety zone. Two days later, Takeoff, Quavo, and six others were released on bond while Offset and six stayed in custody without bond.

Other legal issues

In July 2017, Takeoff faced issues before a flight from Atlanta to Des Moines, Iowa. Allegedly refusing to move his bag, he was asked to leave the plane. In 2020, Takeoff was named in a civil lawsuit, accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and more by a woman at a Los Angeles house party. In 2021, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office decided not to file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

In the early hours of November 1, 2022, Takeoff was fatally shot at a private party in Houston. In May 2023, a grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark for the murder, and if convicted, he could face a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison. In June 2023, Takeoff's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bowling alley where the incident occurred.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, was from Lawrenceville, Georgia, near Atlanta. Raised by his mother alongside Quavious Keyate Marshall and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Takeoff developed his musical roots. The trio drew inspiration from artists like Gucci Mane, Outkast, and Lil Wayne, shaping their rap stylings.

Who will get Takeoff money?

Takeoff does not have children so, his money and property go to his parents.

How much is Migos worth?

The net worth of Migos is estimated to be $80 million as of 2023.

Where is Takeoff buried?

Takeoff was laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta more than a week after he was killed in a shooting.

