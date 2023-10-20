Name Steve Irwin Net Worth $10 Million Gender Male Date of Birth February 22, 1962 Date of Death September 4, 2006 Age (at the time of death) 44 Years Nationality Australia Profession Presenter, Zoologist, Naturalist, Actor, Conservationist, TV Personality, Voice Actor

Steve Irwin, recognized as The Crocodile Hunter, was an Australian wildlife enthusiast, conservation advocate, and TV host. He possessed a net worth of $10 million when he passed away in 2006, per Celebrity Net Worth. Irwin garnered international acclaim for his captivating wildlife television programs and had a profound understanding of crocodiles and other reptiles, thanks to his upbringing around them in his early years. Irwin became famous worldwide with his TV show "The Crocodile Hunter," which started in 1996 and ended in 2007. He also hosted other shows with his wife Terri like "Croc Files," "The Crocodile Hunter Diaries," and "New Breed Vets." Apart from TV, they ran the Australia Zoo, which was first started by Steve Irwin's parents.

Steve Irwin 'The Crocodile Hunter' attends the 46th Annual TV Week Logie Awards/ Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Shooting "The Crocodile Hunter"

Steve and Terri Irwin decided to record their honeymoon, where they caught crocodiles together and this video became the first episode of "The Crocodile Hunter," filmed by John Stainton. The show premiered in Australia in 1996 and made its way to North America in 1997. It became incredibly popular, attracting 500 million viewers globally. Irwin's charismatic personality and strong Australian accent were key to its success. His famous catchphrase "Crikey!" became widely recognized, and he received praise from renowned natural historian David Attenborough for introducing young people to the natural world. "The Crocodile Hunter" concluded with a three-hour series finale exploring the Himalayas, the Yangtze River, Borneo, and Kruger National Park.

Other appearances and ventures

Irwin was later featured in documentaries like "Croc Files," "The Crocodile Hunter Diaries," and "New Breed Vets." He also made appearances in commercials, and guest spots on talk shows, and made ongoing improvements to the Australia Zoo. Additionally, he had roles in a few films, including "Dr. Dolittle 2." His sole leading role was in "The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course," which received mixed reviews. Irwin was widely acclaimed as a conservationist, advocating for responsible tourism and discouraging the purchase of products like turtle shells and shark-fin soup.

Bob, Steve, and Bindi Irwin pose with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo/MeganSlade/Newspix/Getty Images

In September 2006, Steve Irwin tragically suffered a fatal injury when a stingray barb pierced his chest while he was filming in the Great Barrier Reef. The barb pierced his thoracic wall and heart, leading to severe trauma and nearly instant death. The short-tail stingray responsible for the incident can deliver lethal wounds, particularly if the stinger makes contact with a vital organ.

Steve Irwin was a somewhat polarizing figure in some quarters. Critics raised concerns about his handling of wildlife, noting instances where he treated animals somewhat roughly. He faced accusations of disturbing whales, seals, and penguins during a visit to Antarctica. Additionally, he received substantial criticism for feeding a crocodile while holding his one-month-old son, which some saw as child endangerment, prompting a public apology from Steve.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge: The Irwin family has recently introduced a new immersive lodging experience called the Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Queensland, Australia. This venture, as detailed in a press release, pays tribute to the late Steve Irwin. Situated within a convenient five-minute drive from the Australia Zoo, which initially began as a reptile park under the management of Steve Irwin's parents in 1970 before officially transforming into a full-fledged zoo in the 1990s under the joint stewardship of Steve and Terri Irwin, following their marriage in 1992. The lodge boasts eight charming rustic cabins and an impressive 82-foot infinity pool that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding wildlife. Terri Irwin revealed that Steve Irwin had always envisioned the prospect of Australia Zoo's visitors being able to stay overnight.

Steve Irwin's personal life

In 1991, Steve Irwin met Terri Raines, an American naturalist from Eugene, Oregon while she was visiting wildlife rehabilitation facilities in Australia. They fell in love at first sight. Four months later, they got engaged and married in Eugene on June 4, 1992. They had two children: Bindi Sue Irwin, born on July 24, 1998, and Robert Clarence Irwin, born on December 1, 2003. Bindi Sue was named after two of Steve Irwin's favorite animals: Bindi, a saltwater crocodile, and Sui, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Robert was named after Irwin's father, Bob, and Terri's father, Clarence.

Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo / Australia Zoo via Getty Images

Who did Steve Irwin live with?

Steve Irwin lived with his wife and fellow naturalist, Terri Irwin (Baines) whom he married in 1992.

Do the Irwins still own Australia Zoo?

It is a member of the Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA) and is owned by Terri Irwin, the widow of Steve Irwin.

Why did the stingray stab Steve Irwin?

The usually docile stingray projected one of its barbs into Steve Irwin's chest – potentially mistaking him for a shark.