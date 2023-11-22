What Was Stephen Hawking’s Net Worth?

Name Stephen Hawking Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Writer, Author, Scientist and Professor Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 8, 1942 Date of Death Mar 14, 2018 Age 76 years Nationality British Profession Science Writer, Physicist, Scientist, Astronomer, Mathematician, Professor, Author, Cosmologist, Writer, Astrophysicist

Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist and author, had a net worth of $20 million at the time of his passing. His wealth was earned through various endeavors, primarily stemming from his exceptional contributions to the field of theoretical cosmology. Hawking's groundbreaking research on black holes and the concept of Hawking Radiation propelled him to celebrity status in the scientific community. His essay "Singularities and the Geometry of Space-Time" won the prestigious Adams Prize.

Hawking served as the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology and held the prestigious position of Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, where he contributed significantly to cosmology. He found success as an author, particularly with his book "A Brief History of Time," which became a bestseller in 237 weeks. Furthermore, his popular books, including "Black Holes and Baby Universes," "The Universe in a Nutshell," and "My Brief History," continued to contribute to his income.

Stephen Hawking was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States. Hawking ventured into the world of films and series with titles featuring or inspired by him, including A Brief History of Time" (1992), "Hawking" (a BBC television film in 2004 starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and "The Theory of Everything" (2014), a feature film starring Eddie Redmayne. He appeared in various series like "Stephen Hawking's Universe," "Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking," and "The Big Bang Theory" .

Cosmologist Stephen Hawking on October 10, 1979 in Princeton, New Jersey | Getty Images | Photo by Santi Visalli

Salary

Hawking's income was significantly influenced by the success of his books. His renowned work, "A Brief History of Time," sold 10 million copies and was translated into 40 languages. Hawking made anywhere between £2 million and £4 million from this book. In 2004, he received $2 million for endorsing various British businesses on television, including an eyeglass store chain. As a professor at Cambridge University, he likely earned an annual salary exceeding $110,000.

Stephen Hawking attends a conference during the 2006 International Conference on String Theory | Getty Images | Photo by Cancan Chu

Hawking and his second wife Elaine Mason owned a chalet-style home in Newnham, a prestigious area of Cambridge, which was estimated to be worth $3.6 million.

President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to physicist Stephen Hawking | Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Hawking faced a daunting health challenge during his graduate studies when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a debilitating neurodegenerative condition that gradually leads to the loss of motor function. His initial symptoms included increased clumsiness, slurred speech, and mobility issues. This devastating diagnosis arrived in 1963 when he was just 21 years old, and doctors gave him a bleak life expectancy of only two years. Remarkably, his disease progressed slowly than anticipated, defying the initial prognosis. Although he became almost entirely paralyzed, his indomitable spirit endured, and he communicated through a speech-generating device.

Professor Stephen Hawking and his wife Elaine Mason attend the international bookfair on October 19, 2005 in Frankfurt, Germany | Getty Images | Photo by Ralph Orlowski

Stephen William Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, United Kingdom. His family highly valued education, and it was his mathematics teacher at St. Albans who helped him build a computer from various spare parts. With a natural talent for science and math, he pursued a major in mathematics during college, receiving a scholarship to Oxford in 1959. Hawking met Jane Wilde in 1962 and married her in 1965. They had three children: Robert, Lucy, and Timothy.

Their marriage faced challenges, particularly due to Hawking's celebrity status and the intrusion of nurses and assistants. In 1990, Hawking revealed his intent to leave Jane for one of his nurses, Elaine Mason, whom he married in 1995. This period led to strained relationships with his family. Hawking and Mason divorced in 2006, after which he reconnected with Jane, his children, and grandchildren.

Stephen Hawking was a recipient of numerous prestigious awards and honors throughout his distinguished career. Some of the notable recognitions include his election as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1974, membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (1984), the American Philosophical Society (1984), and the United States National Academy of Sciences (1992). In 2015, he received the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Basic Sciences, and in 2016, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award at the Pride of Britain Awards.

What was the focus of Stephen Hawking's groundbreaking research?

Stephen Hawking's pioneering work centered on the nature of black holes and their impact on the laws of physics, including his famous prediction of Hawking radiation emitted by black holes.

Why was Stephen Hawking's voice synthesizer significant?

Stephen Hawking's voice synthesizer, particularly the "Perfect Paul" voice, allowed him to communicate effectively as his motor neuron disease progressed.

What was Stephen Hawking's involvement with music?

Stephen Hawking had a passion for music and played the saxophone, occasionally performing with famous artists like Pink Floyd and composing his own music.

