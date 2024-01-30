Name Ryan O'Neal Net Worth $30 Million Salary $4 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth April 20, 1941 Date of Death December 8, 2023 Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

Ryan O'Neal, the iconic American actor, best known for his roles in the television soap opera "Peyton Place" and the romantic drama "Love Story," passed away on December 8, 2023. At the time of his death, his net worth was around $30 million. In recognition of his contributions to the film industry, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Ryan O'Neal | GettyImages | Photo by Walter McBride

During his early days, Ryan worked as a stand-in on the show "Tales of the Vikings," which sparked his interest in acting. In 1960, he made his TV debut on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." In 1964, he landed the role of Rodney Harrington in the successful prime-time drama "Peyton Place." His work in the 1970 drama "Love Story," earned him Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Throughout the 1970s, Ryan worked in various films, including "What's Up, Doc?" and the critically acclaimed "Paper Moon." He continued with projects like "The Main Event" and "Irreconcilable Differences." Despite a downfall in the 1980s, he ventured into comedies, including "So Fine" and "Partners." He took on unconventional roles in "Fever Pitch" and "Tough Guys Don't Dance." In 2021, Ryan and MacGraw received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking nearly 50 years since the release of "Love Story."

Ryan's wealth included a $5 million Malibu beach house and a renowned Andy Warhol portrait of Farrah Fawcett, his longtime companion.

Ryan O'Neal | GettyImages | Photo by Michael Buckner

Ryan was born on April 20, 1941, in Los Angeles. He was the eldest son of actress Patricia Ruth Olga and novelist Charles O'Neal. He attended University High School in Los Angeles and later trained as a Golden Gloves boxer.

In 1963, he married actress Joanna Moore in 1963, and they had two children before separating in 1966. He then married actress Leigh Taylor-Young, with whom he had a son. However, they divorced in 1973. Ryan was in a tumultuous relationship with Farrah Fawcett from 1979 to 1997, reuniting in 2001 until she died in 2009.

In 2001, Ryan was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML). In 2012, he announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On December 8, 2023, the actor passed away at a Santa Monica hospital in California, at the age of 82.

Ryan O'Neal | GettyImages | Photo by Michael Tullberg

- Academy Awards: Love Story - Best Actor (Nominated) (1971)

- Golden Globe Awards: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Nominated) (1971)

- David di Donatello Awards: Best Foreign Actor (Won) (1971)

- Golden Globe Awards: Paper Moon - Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Nominated) (1974)

- Hollywood Walk of Fame: Motion Pictures (2021)

What were Ryan O'Neal's major film credits?

Ryan O'Neal's illustrious film career included hits like "Love Story," "What's Up, Doc?," and "Barry Lyndon." He also starred alongside his daughter Tatum O'Neal in the acclaimed "Paper Moon."

How did Ryan O'Neal contribute to television?

After rising to fame on "Peyton Place," Ryan O'Neal appeared in TV projects like "Good Sports" and "Bones."

What led to the legal battle over the Andy Warhol portrait?

The legal dispute arose when the University of Texas claimed that O'Neal wrongfully retained one of the two Andy Warhol portraits produced during a 1980 session.

