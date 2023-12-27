Name Richard Harris Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth October 1, 1930 Date of Death October 25, 2002 Age (at the time of death) 72 Years Gender Male Profession Singer-songwriter, Actor, Film Director, Film Producer, Screenwriter Nationality Republic of Ireland

Richard Harris, an iconic Irish actor, singer, and director, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Renowned for his talent and versatility, Harris amassed a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From earning Academy Award nominations for "This Sporting Life" and "The Field" to enchanting audiences as Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" series, Harris' Hollywood journey has been awe-inspiring. Let's delve into the world of Richard Harris, exploring his sources of income, notable films, and the lasting impact he made on the cinematic landscape.

Richard Harris during a photo shoot | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Film and TV career

Richard Harris' sources of income were multifaceted, reflecting his diverse talents and extensive contributions to the entertainment industry. Primarily known for his acting prowess, Harris embarked on his cinematic journey in the late 1950s with films like "Alive and Kicking," "Shake Hands with the Devil," and "The Wreck of the Mary Deare." Over the decades, his filmography expanded to include iconic roles in classics such as "The Guns of Navarone," "Mutiny on the Bounty," and "Camelot," the latter earning him a Golden Globe for his portrayal of King Arthur in 1967.

As the '70s unfolded, Harris continued to make waves on the big screen, starring in notable films like "Cromwell," "Man in the Wilderness," and "The Wild Geese." His ability to embody diverse characters showcased his acting range, contributing significantly to his income during this period. The '80s and '90s saw Harris take on projects such as "Tarzan, the Ape Man," "Patriot Games," and "Unforgiven," establishing himself as a respected and sought-after actor.

In addition to his film roles, Harris ventured into television with the 1993 TV movie "Abraham" and made significant contributions to blockbuster hits like "Gladiator" in 2000. The latter, with its worldwide box office success, not only bolstered his financial standing but also solidified his place in cinema history. Harris' involvement in the "Harry Potter" series further added to his income, culminating with his portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the early 2000s, marking a poignant end to his illustrious acting career.

Richard Harris and family during Richard Harris and Family Attend the Harry Potter Premiere in 2001 | Getty Images | Photo by Fred Duval

In 1968, Richard Harris made a significant real estate acquisition by purchasing William Burges' Tower House in London for £75,000 ($94,781.25), outbidding Liberace, who had expressed interest but hadn't secured the property with a deposit. The Grade I listed building, known for its architectural grandeur, became a unique asset for Harris. Demonstrating his appreciation for the home's historical and artistic significance, Harris engaged Campbell Smith & Company Ltd., the original decorators of the house, for extensive restoration work on the interior. This real estate gem, however, changed hands in 1972 when Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page acquired the Tower House from Richard Harris. The transaction showcased not only Harris's discerning taste in property but also his shrewd investment choices in the dynamic London real estate market.

Irish actor Richard Harris (1930 - 2002) with his ex-wives, Welsh socialite Elizabeth Rees-Williams (left) and American actress Ann Turkel. Getty Images | Photo by Michael Brennan

Richard Harris's personal life unfolded as a captivating narrative marked by marriages, family, and personal struggles. His first marriage, to Elizabeth Rees-Williams in 1957, connected him to British aristocracy as she was the daughter of 1st Baron Ogmore David Rees-Williams. The union resulted in the birth of three children—Jared, Jamie, and Damian Harris. Damian pursued a career in the entertainment industry as a director while Jared and Jamie carved their paths as accomplished actors. Harris' second marriage was to American actress and former model, Anne Turkel.

The '60s and early '70s were marked by Harris' reputation as a "hellraiser" and heavy drinker, a lifestyle choice that eventually took a toll on his health. However, a significant turning point occurred in the early '80s when Harris made a conscious decision to give up alcohol. Despite this commitment, he resumed drinking Guinness approximately a decade later. In 1978, Harris faced a life-threatening incident—a cocaine overdose that served as a wake-up call, leading him to renounce drugs. These personal struggles and transformations added layers to the complex tapestry of Richard Harris' life, shaping the man behind the iconic roles on screen.

The final chapter of Richard Harris' life was marked by health challenges that ultimately led to his passing. Hospitalized with pneumonia in August 2002, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease, a battle he faced with resilience. However, on October 25, 2002, the world bid farewell to this cinematic legend as he succumbed to the illness at the age of 72 after spending three days in a coma at London's University College Hospital.

In commemorating Harris' enduring legacy, a bronze statue capturing the essence of his youth was erected in Kilkee, County Clare, Ireland, in 2006. This statue portrayed an 18-year-old Harris engaged in racquetball, a sport he had achieved local acclaim in the 1940s. Additionally, in his hometown of Limerick, a statue immortalizing Harris as the legendary King Arthur was established, serving as a poignant tribute to the actor's iconic contribution to the world of cinema. As his ashes were scattered at his Bahamian residence, these physical memorials stand as everlasting testaments to the profound impact Richard Harris had on the hearts of those who admired his talent and spirit.

- Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "This Sporting Life" (1964)

- Cannes Film Festival Best Actor for "This Sporting Life" (1964)

- New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for "This Sporting Life" (1964)

- BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor for "This Sporting Life" (1964)

- Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actor – Musical/Comedy for "Camelot" (1968)

- Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" (1974)

- British Independent Film Award – Richard Harris Award (2002) – Posthumous

- Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by the Cast of "Gladiator" (2000)

- London Critics Circle Film Award – Dilys Powell Award (2001)

Irish actor and singer Richard Harris (1930 - 2002) recording his debut album "A Tramp Shining" | Getty Images | Photo by Larry Ellis

