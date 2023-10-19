What Was Actor Ray Liotta’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Name Ray Liotta Net Worth $14 Million Sources of Salary Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 18, 1954 Date of Death May 26, 2022 Age (at the time of death) 67 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Celebrated Fashion Designer Miuccia Prada?

Ray Liotta | Getty Images/ Photo by Michael Buckner

Late actor, director, and producer Ray Liotta was known for his roles in legendary movies like "GoodFellas." The actor passed away in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. He made a name for himself both in films and TV. The actor has had an impressive career spanning decades and some of his most notable works include "Something Wild," "Field of Dreams," "Unlawful Entry," "Cop Land," " Hannibal" and "Blow." His net worth was somewhere close to $14 million at the time of his death, per Celebrity Net Worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Liotta (@rayliotta)

Also Read: What Is ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey's Net Worth?

Over a career spanning closer to 40 years, he had 126 acting credits across film and television. Most of his wealth was attributed to his acting. Liotta also earned from lending his voice to video games and other projects. His net worth was modest as he never really received a blockbuster payday after his movie "The Lonely Lady" in 1993.

Also Read: The Attorney With a Private Jet Winning Lawsuits Against Giants: Willie E. Gary's Fame and Net Worth

He lived in his Pacific Palisades home for a long time before selling it to Britney Spears in 2007. Afterward, he paid $2.7 million for a 6,000-square-foot mansion in the same neighborhood. This house features five bedrooms, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a backyard with a pool, and a spa. He was also known to be a smart investor and boasted a huge collection of luxury cars and powerful motorcycles.

Liotta moved to New York to pursue a career in acting. He did roles in movies like "The Lonely Lady" and "Something Wild" for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination. Another major role happened in 1989 when he played the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie "Field of Dreams." His biggest role perhaps is in the iconic mafia movie "Goodfellas." The film grossed over $46 million in the United States alone and went on to perform phenomenally well internationally.

Raymond Allen Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, and was adopted by American-Italian parents. He later traced down his biological parents and learned that he was mainly Scottish. He along with his sister were raised in a Catholic household. He attended Union High School and the University of Miami where he earned a degree in fine arts.

Ray Liotta was married to Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004. They had a daughter Karsen. He never married again. In 2017, he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame after his death, and his daughter accepted the recognition on his behalf.

He has won many awards including the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Giffoni Film Festival, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Prism Awards, G-Phoria Awards, Spike Video Game Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and more.

How did Ray Liotta pass away?

He passed away at the age of 67 from respiratory issues, including respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and acute heart failure.

Was Ray Liotta ever nominated for an Oscar?

No, he was never nominated for an Oscar.

What was the last film Ray Liotta appeared in before his death?

“Cocaine Bear” was the last film Liotta completed before his death.

More from MARKETREALIST

James Wan is the Name Behind Horror Franchises Such as 'Saw' and 'Insidious'; Here's His Net Worth

Weblogs Co-founder Jason Calacanis Has Invested in Over 200 Tech Startups; What’s His Net Worth Now?