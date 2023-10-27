Name Ray Charles Net Worth $75 Million Sources Of Income Singing, music Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 23, 1930 Date of Death Jun 10, 2004 Age 73 nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician, Jazz Pianist

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

Ray Charles | Getty Images | Brian Rasic

Legendary singer, recording artist and philanthropist Ray Charles was one of the most revered musicians of his time. Tagged the "Genius" by his contemporaries, he was the pioneer of the soul music genre during the 1950s and was known for combining jazz, rhythm, and blues together. Charles was blinded in his childhood because of glaucoma. He later became one of the first Black musicians to ever gain artistic control at a mainstream record company. At the time of his death in the year 2004, his net worth was somewhere around $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

He was a legendary singer and musician and most of his money is attributed to his decades-long work in the music industry.

Career

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

He began playing piano for bands at the Ritz Theatre which earned him $4 a night and soon made a name for himself as one of the talented musicians. He later formed a band called the McSon Trio and they recorded "Confession Blues" which went on to become his first-ever hit. He signed with Swing Time Records and recorded two more hits, "Kiss Me Baby" and "Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand."

His record "Mess Around" became a huge hit. In 1954, he recorded the song "I've Got a Woman" which became another notable hit. He not only became one of the most popular singers of his time but also started appearing as a host on "Saturday Night Live" and acted in the film "The Blues Brothers" (1980).

He once owned a house in Beverly Hills which sold for $10 million in 2019.

Musician Ray Charles | Getty Images | Express Newspapers

Ray Charles Robinson was born on September 23, 1930, in Albany, Georgia, He was interested in music at a very young age. He began losing his sight at the age of five and lost his brother in an accident when he was only four. He lost his sight completely by the age of eight. His mother soon started looking for schools that would accept black blind pupils like Charles. He was soon enrolled at The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind where he learned to read braille music and play piano. He was only 14 when his mother passed away after which he left school and moved to Jacksonville to live with Charles Wayne Powell, a family friend.

Charles has been married twice, first to Eileen William with whom he tied the knot in 1951. The two separated in 1952. He later married Della Beatrice Howard Robinson and welcomed three sons with her. However, due to his heroin addiction and his infidelity issues, the two separated in 1977. Charles has 12 children with 10 women.

Charles died at the age of 73 in 2004 from liver failure. His funeral was attended by big names like BB King and Stevie Wonder.

Ray Charles | Getty Images | SGranitz

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1988 and 1986

Primetime Emmy Awards: winner in 2006 and 2005 for "Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word," "Genius Loves Company," and "Here We Go Again"

Image Awards (NAACP)- 2004 winner

Walk of Fame-1981 winner

Black Reel Awards- in 2005 for "Ray"

What age did Ray Charles go blind?

He was completely blind by the age of eight.

How did Ray lose his sight?

He lost his sight due to glaucoma.

What is Ray Charles most famous for?

Charles is famous for experimenting and mixing different genres like jazz, blues, and gospel.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?