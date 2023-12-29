Name Rapper Coolio Net Worth $1.5 Million Sources of Income Shows, concerts, royalties, acting Date of Birth 1 August 1963 Date of Death 28 September 2022 Age (at the time of death) 59 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, screenwriter

The voice behind the viral track "Gangsta's Paradise" being used in short videos on social media, American rapper, actor, and record producer Artis Leon Ivey Jr., popularly known as Coolio, had an estimated net worth of $1.5 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He dreamt of becoming a rapper since his childhood and started rapping when he was a teenager, earning the nickname, Coolio Iglesias which was later shortened to Coolio. He struggled with cocaine addiction at an early age but defeated it to follow his passion for music. Unfortunately in 2022, he died due to a drug overdose, much to the disappointment of millions of fans who admired his work. He collaborated with Larry J. Sanders on his single "Gangsta's Paradise" which won him a Grammy and several other renowned awards and nominations.

Rapper Coolio performs live on stage at Paradiso | Getty Images | Photo by Frans Schellekens

As Coolio became a pop culture icon in the 1990s with his trippy releases like "Gangsta’s Paradise," "Fantastic Voyage," "1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)," "C U When U Get There," "Too Hot," and "It’s All the Way Live (Now)," music became a major source of revenue for him. His songs and album releases broke the Billboard chart records and received Platinum certification.

Beyond his growing fame in the rapping industry, he also explored acting and debuted with "The Parent 'Hood," followed by appearances in "All That," "Space: Above and Beyond," Sabrina The Teenage Witch," "Duckman," "Muppets Tonight", and "The Nanny." Coolio sang the theme song for "Kenan and Kel" and gave his voice in Adult Swim's "Squidbillies". Coolio later released his own TV shows, "Coolio's Rules" and My Damn Channel's "Cookin' with Coolio."

He launched his cookbook, "Cookin' with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price" which gained him a massive following making his songs a major hit. Besides this, he also did several concerts, tours, and live performances to earn most of his income from music and acting ventures.

(L-R) Rapper Flavor Flav, producer Wade Martin, and rapper/actor Coolio attend Martin's premiere of music videos by Flavor Flav and Coolio | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Coolio met Josefa Salinas in 1987 and dated her for quite a few years before they got married in 1996. The couple had four children with her Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis. They parted ways in 2000 but maintained their friendship. Coolio had six more children with four different women and named his children named Grtis, Kate, Shayne, Darius, Milan, and Zhaneand. The rapper served as the spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Environmental Justice and Climate Change.

Coolio had been accused of several legal offenses in his life and in September 2022, he was found unconscious on the bathroom floor at a friend's house, per LA Times. He was declared dead due to an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. Rumors say that he dated Mimi Ivey before his death and his seven children inherited from his $300,000 estate as he had no will.

Coolio and wife Josefa Salinas during Carousel of Hope '98 | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Coolio during 1997 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States.|Getty Images|Photo by Jeff Kravitz

- Grammy Awards 1996: Best Rap Solo Performance for "Gangsta's Paradise"

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 1996: Best Rap Video for "Coolio feat. L.V.: Gangsta's Paradise"

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 1996: Best Dance Video for "Coolio: 1 2 3 4 (Sumpin' New)"

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 1996: Best Video from a Film for "Coolio feat. L.V.: Gangsta's Paradise"

- American Music Awards 1996: Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

- MOBO Awards 1997: Best International Hip Hop Act

- ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards 1997: Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures for the song "Gangsta's Paradise"

- Golden Reel International Film Festival 2022: Best Ensemble Cast for "Chinaman's Chance: America's Other Slaves"

Coolio, winner of Best International Hip Hop Act performs at the 1997 MOBO Awards | Getty Images | Photo by JM Enternational

Who was Coolio's wife?

Coolio got divorced from his ex-wife Josefa Salinas in 2000 with whom he had four children.

What was Coolio's net worth at the time of his death?

The rapper's estimated net worth at his demise totaled $1.5 million.

When did Coolio die?

Coolio died on September 28, 2022, due to an overdose of drugs.

Which are some of the biggest hits of Coolio?

"Gangsta’s Paradise," "Fantastic Voyage," "1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)", "C U When U Get There," "Too Hot," and "It’s All the Way Live (Now)" are some of Coolio's biggest hits.

