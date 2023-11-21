What Was Actor and Princess Grace Kelly's Net Worth At The Time of Her Death?

Name Grace Kelly Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 12, 1929 - Sep 14, 1982 Age 52 years Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion Model, Crown Princess

Actress Grace Kelly | Getty Images | Michael Ochs

Grace Kelly, the late actress, princess and fashion icon, was best known for her performances in films like "Rear Window", "To Catch a Thief","High Society," and more. She retired from acting at the age of 26 to marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco, which made her a princess. She was known for her charity work related to children. Grace Kelly and her husband Prince Rainer III had three children, Albert, Caroline, and Stephanie. She died in a car crash in 1982. At the time of her death, she had a net worth of $40 million.

Grace Kelly's net worth was attributed to her work in films and also the fact that she was married into royalty.

Kelly began auditioning for the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and was admitted through her uncle who was a Pultitzer-winning playwright and director George Kelly. She made her Broadway debut in a production of "The Father" and worked as a model with the John Roberts Power agency. She was seen in many ads for cigarettes and bug sprays. She continued to appear in projects like, "The Mirror of Delusion", "Episode" and "The Apple Tree."

She made her film debut in 1951 with a small role in Henry Hathaway's "Fourteen Hours." She soon bagged a bigger role in Fred Zinnemann's Western "High Noon," in which she was seen as the Quaker bride of Gary Cooper's main character Marshal Will Kane. She got her breakthrough role in 1953 when she appeared in John Ford's "Mogambo" along with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner.

She did five major films in 1954 and even starred in Alfred Hitchcock's thrillers "Dial M for Murder." She was also seen in projects like, "The Country Girl" which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. She won the Academy Award for her role as Georgia Elgin, the long-suffering wife of Bing Crosby's character.

Rainier III, Prince of Monaco (1923-2005) and Princess Grace of Monaco | Getty Images | Philip Townsend/Daily Express/Hulton Archive

Grace Kelly was born on November 12, 1929, in Philadelphia into an affluent Irish-Catholic family. Her father was a three-time Olympic gold medalist in rowing. He also owned a successful brickwork contracting company. He also served as the national director of Physical Fitner under President Roosevelt during World War II. Her mother was a former P.E. teacher at the University of Pennsylvania.

She married Prince Rainer III of Monaco whom she had met during a photo session. She tied the knot in 1956 and became the Princess of Monaco. The couple welcomed a daughter, Princess Caroline, in 1957. They welcomed their second child, Prince Albert, in 1958 and their youngest child, Princess Stephanie, in 1965.

She suffered a mild hemorrhage in 1982 while driving her car. This made her lose control which resulted in the car falling down a steep mountainside. Kelly was driven to the hospital immediately where she passed away.

Academy Awards, USA- 1955 Winner, for The Country Girl

Bambi Awards- Nominee, Best Actress - International, for Dial M for Murder

Golden Globes, USA- Winner 1956, Best Actress - Drama, The Country Girl

Laurel Awards- 1955 Winner, The Country Girl

Walk of Fame, 1960

New York Film Critics Circle Awards- 1954, for the Country Girl

What was the cause of Grace Kelly's death?

She died at the age of 52 from injuries she suffered in a car crash.

How did Grace Kelly and her husband meet?

The two met on a trip to Cannes for the Film Festival in 1955.