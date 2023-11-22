Name Prince Philip Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Parliamentary annuities Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 10, 1921 - April 9, 2021 Age 99 years Nationality British Profession Soldier, Naval Officer, Military Officer, Colonel, Fleet admiral, Author

Prince Philip, the husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was also a member of the British royal family, coming from Danish and Greek royal lineages. After serving in the British Navy, he became a naturalized citizen of the United Kingdom and later tied the knot with Elizabeth. Outside of his royal duties, he was known for being a sports enthusiast and was involved in many philanthropic pursuits. He passed away at the age of 99.. His net worth at the time of his death was around $30 million.

Prince Philip inherited large amounts of money as well as assets after his marriage to Elizabeth. He received around $686,000 per year as salary from the Sovereign Grant.

After graduating in 1939, Prince Philip became a cadet at the Royal Naval College. He later served as the midshipman on the battleship HMS Ramilies and later spent his time on the HMS Valiant. After a while, he was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant and fought in the Battle of Cretek. He was even awarded the Greek War Cross.

Later, he became the Consort of the Queen and managed several royal duties. Some of his duties included being present at the State Opening of Parliament, tours to various countries, and state dinners. He officially retired from his royal duties in 2017.

Apart from this, he was a polo player and developed the sport into an established equestrian event. He used to receive an annuity of about £360,000 per year from the British parliament, starting in 1990 and continuing even after his retirement.

Prince Philip was born in 1921 in Mon Repos, on the Greek Island of Corfu to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and Princess Alice of Battenberg. He was a member of the House of Glücksburg and was in line of succession to the throne of Denmark and Greece. At the age of seven, Prince Philip was sent to the UK to attend a preparatory school.

Prince Philip started exchanging letters with Elizabeth when she was just 13 years old, marking the beginning of a remarkable chapter in their lives. Over time, their relationship deepened and he sought the King's consent for his daughter's hand in marriage. His request was ultimately granted. Before the wedding, Prince Philip was bestowed with the title of Duke of Edinburgh, a significant honor recognizing his impending marriage to Princess Elizabeth.

Did Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have a child?

The couple had four children: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

