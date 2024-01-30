Norman Lear Dies at 101; What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?

Name Norman Lear Net Worth $200 million Date of Birth July 27, 1922 Date of Death December 5, 2023 Age 101 Years Gender Male Professional Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television Producer, Television Director, Actor, Political Activist Nationality United States of America

Norman Lear, a trailblazing figure in American television, known for creating iconic sitcoms such as "All in the Family," passed away on December 5, 2023. At the time of his passing, Lear's net worth was estimated to be around $200 million. Lear created and developed over 100 shows in his career, introducing political and social themes to the sitcom format.

Producer Norman Lear at his home. Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Lear's wealth was primarily derived from his groundbreaking contributions to the television and entertainment industry. In 1985, he made $485 million from the sale of his company, Avco Embassy Pictures. Alongside business partner Jerry Perenchio, Lear sold the production company to Columbia Pictures. The payment was made in shares of The Coca-Cola Company, resulting in each partner receiving a pre-tax, inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1.4 billion.

Lear created the iconic 1971 sitcom, "All in the Family," revolutionizing American television. He continued to produce a series of successful sitcoms, including "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "Good Times," "The Jeffersons," and "One Day at a Time." The widespread success of these shows contributed significantly to Lear's income.

In 1986, Lear established Act III Communications, a media company that produced renowned films such as "The Sure Thing," "Stand By Me," and "The Princess Bride." The success of his ventures in both television and film production made him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Jane Fonda and Norman Lear participate in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill. Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Luna

In 1995, Lear purchased a mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The expansive property, purchased for $6.5 million, boasted an 8-acre estate featuring a lavish 14,000 square-foot main residence.

In 2021, the property was sold for $24 million. Moreover, in 2008, Lear and his third wife, Lyn, purchased a $10.2 million two-bedroom condominium located off Central Park in New York City.

In 1943, Lear married his first wife, Charlotte Rosen. They divorced each other in 1956. From 1956 to 1985, he was married to Frances Loeb. However, they separated in 1983, and Loeb received a $112 million settlement in their divorce.

In 1987, he married producer Lyn Davis. Across his marriages, he had six children and served as a godparent to actress and singer Katey Sagal. Lear passed away at the age of 101 on December 5, 2023, at his Los Angeles residence.

- Peabody Awards: Lifetime Achievement (1977, 2017)

- National Medal of Arts (1999)

- Producers Guild of America Achievement Award in Television (2006)

- Kennedy Center Honors (2017)

- Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award (1980)

- Television Academy Hall of Fame (1984)

- Britannia Awards Excellence in Television (2007)

- National Hispanic Media Coalition Media Icon (2017)

- Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award (2021)

- 6x Primetime Emmy Awards

Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards. Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

How did Norman Lear amass his wealth?

Norman Lear's wealth primarily came from his successful television career, the sale of Avco Embassy Pictures, film productions, and his involvement in the music industry.

What was the significance of People for the American Way?

Founded by Lear in 1981, People for the American Way aimed to counter the Christian right and played a crucial role in preventing the nomination of Robert Bork to the Supreme Court in 1987.

How much did Norman Lear pay in the divorce settlement?

Norman Lear's divorce from his second wife, Frances, in 1985, resulted in a $112 million settlement, equivalent to around $320 million today.

