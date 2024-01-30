MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

Norman Lear Dies at 101; What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?

By Rishitha Boddu
Published on : 20:00 PST, Jan 29, 2024
Norman Lear Dies at 101; What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?
Cover Image Source: Norman Lear attends Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday | Getty Images | Photo by Morgan Lieberman

Name Norman Lear
Net Worth $200 million 
Date of Birth July 27, 1922 
Date of Death December 5, 2023
Age 101 Years
Gender Male
Professional Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television Producer, Television Director, Actor, Political Activist
Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Was 'Love Story' Star Ryan O’Neal’s Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

Norman Lear, a trailblazing figure in American television, known for creating iconic sitcoms such as "All in the Family," passed away on December 5, 2023. At the time of his passing, Lear's net worth was estimated to be around $200 million. Lear created and developed over 100 shows in his career, introducing political and social themes to the sitcom format.

Producer Norman Lear at home, February 27, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.
Producer Norman Lear at his home. Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Lear's wealth was primarily derived from his groundbreaking contributions to the television and entertainment industry. In 1985, he made $485 million from the sale of his company, Avco Embassy Pictures. Alongside business partner Jerry Perenchio, Lear sold the production company to Columbia Pictures. The payment was made in shares of The Coca-Cola Company, resulting in each partner receiving a pre-tax, inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1.4 billion.

Also Read: What Is Associate Justice Coney Barrett’s Net Worth?

Lear created the iconic 1971 sitcom, "All in the Family," revolutionizing American television. He continued to produce a series of successful sitcoms, including "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "Good Times," "The Jeffersons," and "One Day at a Time." The widespread success of these shows contributed significantly to Lear's income.

In 1986, Lear established Act III Communications, a media company that produced renowned films such as "The Sure Thing," "Stand By Me," and "The Princess Bride." The success of his ventures in both television and film production made him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Jim Davis Created the Icon Cartoon Character Garfield; What’s His Net Worth?

ane Fonda and Norman Lear participate in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday at Los Angeles City Hall on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Luna
Jane Fonda and Norman Lear participate in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill. Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Luna
Instagram 72.1K Followers
Twitter 113.8K Followers
Facebook 58K Followers 

 

 

In 1995, Lear purchased a mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The expansive property, purchased for $6.5 million, boasted an 8-acre estate featuring a lavish 14,000 square-foot main residence.

In 2021, the property was sold for $24 million. Moreover, in 2008, Lear and his third wife, Lyn, purchased a $10.2 million two-bedroom condominium located off Central Park in New York City.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norman Lear (@thenormanlear)

 

In 1943, Lear married his first wife, Charlotte Rosen. They divorced each other in 1956. From 1956 to 1985, he was married to Frances Loeb. However, they separated in 1983, and Loeb received a $112 million settlement in their divorce.

In 1987, he married producer Lyn Davis. Across his marriages, he had six children and served as a godparent to actress and singer Katey Sagal. Lear passed away at the age of 101 on December 5, 2023, at his Los Angeles residence.

- Peabody Awards: Lifetime Achievement (1977, 2017)

- National Medal of Arts (1999)

- Producers Guild of America Achievement Award in Television (2006)

- Kennedy Center Honors (2017)

- Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award (1980)

- Television Academy Hall of Fame (1984)

- Britannia Awards Excellence in Television (2007)

- National Hispanic Media Coalition Media Icon (2017)

- Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award (2021)

- 6x Primetime Emmy Awards

Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera
Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards. Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

How did Norman Lear amass his wealth?

Norman Lear's wealth primarily came from his successful television career, the sale of Avco Embassy Pictures, film productions, and his involvement in the music industry.

What was the significance of People for the American Way?

Founded by Lear in 1981, People for the American Way aimed to counter the Christian right and played a crucial role in preventing the nomination of Robert Bork to the Supreme Court in 1987.

How much did Norman Lear pay in the divorce settlement?

Norman Lear's divorce from his second wife, Frances, in 1985, resulted in a $112 million settlement, equivalent to around $320 million today.

More from MARKETREALIST

From ‘The Craft’ to ‘The Enormity of Life’; How Rich Is Actor Breckin Meyer?

From NBA Star to ESPN Analyst; a Look at Chauncey Billups’ Net Worth

Share this article:  Norman Lear Dies at 101, What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?