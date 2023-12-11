Name Elizabeth Taylor Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth February 27, 1932 Date of Death March 23, 2011 Age 79 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Elizabeth Taylor, a British-American actress, stands as an enduring symbol of Hollywood glamour and talent. With a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Taylor's cinematic journey began at a young age, and her financial success is evident not only in her iconic films but also in her diverse sources of income.

British-American actress, businesswoman, and humanitarian Elizabeth Taylor at Heathrow Airport, London. Getty Images | Photo by Stroud

Elizabeth Taylor's journey began as a child star, earning attention for her distinctive violet eyes and talent. Taylor's initial sources of income included film contracts with major studios like MGM and Universal Pictures. Her acting debut in "There's One Born Every Minute" marked the beginning of a trajectory that would lead to a seven-year contract with MGM, catapulting her into the limelight at the tender age of twelve.

As Taylor transitioned into adulthood, her roles became more mature, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Critical acclaim followed her performance in "A Place in the Sun" (1951), where she played a pampered socialite alongside Montgomery Clift and Shelley Winters. The success of this film, which earned six Oscars, was a testament to Taylor's burgeoning career. Subsequent roles in MGM productions like "Love is Better Than Ever" and "Ivanhoe" continued to contribute to her income, establishing her as one of Hollywood's leading actresses in the 1950s.

The latter half of the 1950s and the early 1960s marked the pinnacle of Taylor's critical success. Films like "Giant" (1956) and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (1958) showcased her acting prowess and added to her financial success. Her collaboration with Richard Burton in "Cleopatra" (1963) made headlines not only for their on-screen chemistry but also for Taylor becoming the first actress to command a $1 million paycheck. The super-couple's continued collaborations, culminating in the critically acclaimed "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (1966), were pivotal in shaping Taylor's diverse sources of income.

American singer Eddie Fisher with his wife, American actor Debbie Reynolds (R) smiles while looking at Elizabeth Taylor. Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

Elizabeth Taylor's personal life was a captivating narrative that unfolded against the backdrop of her glamorous career. Her romantic escapades and eight marriages became fodder for intense media scrutiny, adding layers to her public persona. Taylor's first marriage, at the age of eighteen, was to Conrad Hilton Jr., an heir to the Hilton fortune. The union was short-lived, ending in divorce within eight months due to Hilton's abusive and alcoholic behavior. Subsequent marriages to actor Michael Wilding, producer Mike Todd (tragically killed in a plane crash in 1958), and an affair-turned-marriage with Eddie Fisher in 1959 brought both love and scandal into the spotlight.

Notably, it was during the filming of "Cleopatra" in 1962 that Taylor's love life took another dramatic turn. She began a well-publicized affair with Richard Burton who would become her famous screen partner. The two married in 1964 after Taylor's divorce from Fisher, marking the start of a tumultuous relationship that involved a second marriage in 1975 and a second divorce in 1976. Taylor's later marriages to Republican politician John Warner and construction worker Larry Fortensky were also marked by challenges, with the latter ending in 1996.

Beyond the tabloid headlines and tumultuous relationships, Taylor's life was characterized by her commitment to activism and philanthropy. She emerged as one of the first celebrities to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, contributing significantly to the cause by helping to raise over $270 million. Her advocacy extended to testifying before Congress in support of the Ryan White Care Act and establishing organizations to fund research and support services for those affected by the disease.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavors, Taylor was an ardent supporter of Jewish and Zionist causes, having converted to Judaism in 1959. Her involvement in raising funds for the Jewish National Fund and her role on the board of trustees of the Simon Wiesenthal Center showcased her dedication to various humanitarian causes.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her groom, Conrad "Nickie" Hilton, Jr. in the limousine | Getty Images

