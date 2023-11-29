Name Earl Simmons Net Worth -$1 Million Sources of Income Musician Gender Male Date of Birth December 18, 1970 Date of Death April 9, 2021 Age 50 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Rapper, Film Producer

Also Read: Patty McCormack Received Hollywood Stardom for ‘The Bad Seed’; What’s Her Net Worth?

DMX, born Earl Simmons on December 18, 1970, in Mount Vernon, New York, was a renowned rap artist and actor. Despite his significant success in the late 1990s, DMX faced financial and legal challenges, leading to a net worth of negative $1 million at the time of his death.

DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour | Photo by Kevin Winter | Getty Images

As a rapper, he gained fame with his debut album, "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot" (1998), and continued to release successful albums. He made notable appearances in several films, including "Belly," "Romeo Must Die," "Cradle 2 the Grave," and "Last Hour." Expanding into television, he took the lead in the reality series "DMX: Soul of a Man." In 2003, he authored a memoir titled "E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX."

Also Read: What Is Former Adult Film Actress Priya Rai's Net Worth?

Rapper DMX performs in concert during his 20th Anniversary "It's Dark and Hell is Hot" tour | Photo by Paras Griffin | Getty Images

DMX's success and earnings

Also Read: What Is Hip-Hop Sensation Rakim's Net Worth?

DMX's rap career soared to unprecedented heights in the late 1990s with his album, "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," which not only earned critical acclaim but also achieved commercial success by selling over 250,000 copies within its first week. His subsequent best-selling album, "...And Then There Was X," marked a pivotal moment in 1999, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and securing a six-times Platinum certification. With iconic tracks like "Party Up (Up in Here)," DMX solidified his status as a rap powerhouse, contributing to a career that spanned seven studio albums and over 70 million global album sales.

Beyond music, DMX's versatility shone through in the film industry, where he took on starring and supporting roles in eight films, complemented by a memorable cameo in "Top Five" (2014). His multifaceted success was encapsulated in his autobiography, while accolades such as American Music Awards and Grammy nominations affirmed his enduring impact on the music industry. DMX's income was primarily generated through record sales, concert performances, and acting roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMX (@dmx)

Instagram 3.3 Million Followers Twitter 350.5K Followers Facebook 5.9 Million Followers

In 1999, the rapper married Tashera Simmons. The couple stayed together for 11 years and had four children. However, due to irreconcilable differences, they decided to separate in 2010. DMX was the father of a total of 15 children, with his youngest child, Exodus Simmons, born to his girlfriend, Desiree Lindstrom, in 2016.

Aside from his complex personal relationships, DMX openly addressed his struggles with addiction. He battled a crack cocaine addiction since the age of 14. He also disclosed his struggles with bipolar disorder. Tragically, in April 2021, DMX suffered a heart attack induced by a drug overdose, resulting in a coma that ultimately led to his death.

Rapper DMX (Earl Simmons) poses for a mugshot after his arrest for driving without a license | Photo by Donaldson Collection | Getty Images

In 2013, he filed for bankruptcy in a Manhattan court, with around $50,000 in assets and debts ranging between $1 million and $10 million. Notably, a significant portion of this debt, amounting to $1.24 million was attributed to child support obligations.

The rapper's financial woes continued in 2017 when he faced serious legal consequences for tax fraud. Charged with 14 counts totaling approximately $1.7 million, DMX was sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion in 2018. Despite his release in January 2019, he still grappled with a substantial outstanding debt of $2.3 million to the IRS.

DMX received recognition for his contributions to the music industry, winning American Music Awards in 2000 and 2001 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. He was also nominated for three Grammy Awards and five MTV Music Video Awards.

What was DMX's biggest hit single?

DMX's biggest hit single was "Party Up (Up in Here)," featured in his best-selling album, "...And Then There Was X" (1999).

How many children did DMX have?

DMX fathered a total of 15 children.

Who paid for DMX's funeral?

DMX's recording company Def Jam Recordings paid for his funeral.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Rapper and Actor Eve's Net Worth?

What Is the Winklevoss Twins' Net Worth?