What Was TV Star Bog Saget's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

Name Bob Saget Net Worth $50 Million Salary $1-2 Million Annual Income $10-15 Million Sources of Income Comedian, Writer, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth May 17, 1956 Date of Death Jan 9, 2022 Age (at the time of death) 65 Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Film director, Actor, Presenter, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Writer

Also Read: Andrew Lincoln Earned a Staggering $650,000 per Episode on ‘The Walking Dead’; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Bob Saget was an award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and television host, who left behind an impressive legacy in the entertainment world. At the time of his unexpected passing in 2022, Saget's estimated net worth was a substantial $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This impressive wealth was the result of his decades-long journey in show business, marked by iconic roles and successful ventures like "Full House" and the spinoff series, "Fuller House," which aired on ABC. He also served as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget)

Bob Saget attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Also Read: What Was Kristie Alley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Saget initially gained recognition as a stand-up comedian during the 1980s. His risqué humor and unique comedic style helped him become a respected figure in the comedy world. Saget's most iconic role was as Danny Tanner in the hit family show "Full House," which ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997, further cementing his status as a television personality. Saget directed the film "Dirty Work" in 1998, and although it wasn't a box-office success, it gained a cult following.

He also directed the TV movie "For Hope" in 1996. He provided the voice of future Ted Mosby in the popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 to 2014. Additionally, he lent his voice to the CBS series "1 vs. 100." Saget authored the book "Dirty Daddy," sharing insights into his life, career, comedy, and experiences. He also engaged in a stand-up tour in Australia, "Bob Saget Live: The Dirty Daddy Tour" to promote the book. In April 2020, he launched the podcast "Bob Saget's Here For You."

Also Read: Grammy-Winner Toni Braxton Has Triumphed Over Health and Financial Crises; What’s Her Net Worth?

Bob Saget on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990. | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin

Bob Saget's earnings from his iconic roles on "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos" have long been a subject of curiosity. While his "Full House" salary remains undisclosed, his co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed Michelle Tanner, started at $2,400 per episode and eventually earned $80,000 per episode by the series finale. Given his seniority, Saget likely commanded a higher income for his portrayal of widowed father Danny Tanner.

As for "America's Funniest Home Videos," Alfonso Ribeiro's current estimated salary is about $150,000 per episode. Adjusted for inflation, Saget's earnings during his hosting stint (1990-1997) may have ranged from $70,500 to $86,600 per episode. With an average of 25 episodes per season, Saget's potential annual income on AFV could have been between $1.7 million and $2.1 million, per Yahoo!Finance.

Bob Saget performs at "Boys Night Out" a comedy benefit at The Laugh Factory | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kirk

Bob Saget's assets included real estate properties in Los Angeles. He purchased a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.5 million in 1990. Additionally, he bought a home in Los Angeles for $2.9 million in June 2003, which was later put up for sale by his widow Kelly Rizzo.

Instagram 1.5M Facebook 620K Twitter 2.1M

Bob Saget on stage at the 'Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget' | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, as Robert Lane Saget, he was the son of Benjamin Saget, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn "Dolly" Saget, a hospital administrator. He attended Abington Senior High School in Philadelphia before pursuing a degree in filmmaking at Temple University. Bob Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from May 1982 to November 1997, and they had three daughters together. In 2018, he married Kelly Rizzo, and they remained married until his untimely passing in January 2022. Saget was also involved in philanthropic efforts and served as a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, raising funds and awareness for the disease, which his sister suffered from.

Bob Saget received recognition and awards for his contributions to the entertainment industry. In 2014, he was a Grammy Award nominee for Best Comedy Album for his work on "That's What I'm Talkin' About." His early film, "Through Adam's Eyes" earned him the Merit Award at the Student Academy Awards in 1978. His role in the iconic series "Full House" led to a nomination for the TV Land Award in 2004 in the category of Quintessential Non-Traditional Family alongside the show's ensemble cast. In 2022, he received the Impact Award at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, celebrating his lasting influence in the world of comedy and television.

What stand-up comedy specials has Bob Saget released?

Bob Saget has released stand-up comedy specials such as "That Ain't Right" and "Zero to Sixty."

In which television shows did Bob Saget make memorable cameo appearances?

Bob Saget made memorable cameos in shows like "Entourage," "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa," and "Grandfathered."

What was the title of Bob Saget's HBO comedy special released in 2013?

Bob Saget's HBO comedy special released in 2013 was titled "That’s What I’m Talkin’ About."

More from MARKETREALIST

This 30-Year-Old Inherited a Business Behemoth and Is One of the Richest People in the World

What Was Hollywood Legend Marlon Brando's Net Worth?