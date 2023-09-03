Name Chadwick Boseman Net Worth $4 Million Salary $500,000-700,000 Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 29, 1976 Date of Death Aug 28, 2020 Age 43 Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, Actor

Best known for his iconic role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, American actor, playwright and screenwriter Chadwick Boseman's net worth was around $4 million at the time of his untimely death in August 2020. Boseman wrote his first play in high school after his basketball teammate was shot dead. He later visited Ghana after joining an acting program at the British American Drama Academy.

Boseman wrote and directed plays such as "Rhyme Deferred" and "Hieroglyphic Graffiti", before acting in TV shows including "All My Children" and "Law and Order". Apart from Black Panther, Boseman also portrayed James Brown in the movie "Get on Up", and acted in critically acclaimed films such as "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Da 5 Bloods."

Chadwick Boseman’s sources of income

Chadwick Boseman's primary sources of income stemmed from his thriving acting career, which spanned film, television, and theatre. But his portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands out as a major highlight.

Beyond acting, Boseman's supplemented his income from playwriting and screenwriting, other than public appearances and speaking engagements.

Salary

Boseman first earned $700,000 for his cameo in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), before appearing in "Black Panther" (2018), which grossed about $1.3 billion at the box office. For the the titular role Boseman got an an additional payment of around $500,000.

Boseman’s assets

He passed away without a will in place, prompting his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward to petition a Los Angeles court to oversee the administration of his assets. Court records revealed that the total inventoried value of Boseman's estate was assessed at $3,881,758.31. In the year after his passing, his estate received residuals totaling just under $200,000.

Boseman did not possess any real estate at the time of his death, and his widow sought legal intervention to allocate the remaining value—roughly $2.3 million—after factoring in certain costs. The distribution plan entailed dividing the remaining assets equally with 50% allocated to Taylor Simone Ledward and the other 50% allocated to his parents.

Chadwick Boseman’s social media following

Instagram 12.1 Million Facebook 4.4 Million Twitter 2.1 Million

Chadwick Boseman was born on November 29, 1976 in Anderson, South Carolina. His journey from writing plays in high school to performing in various television series laid the foundation for his successful acting career. Boseman's marriage to Taylor Simone Ledward reflected a significant aspect of his personal life. The two had been together since 2015 and reportedly tied the knot shortly before his death.

Boseman bagged an NAACP Image Awards for his portrayal of historical figures like Jackie Robinson and an MTV Movie Awards recognizing his iconic role as Black Panther. His dynamic performances in films like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" also garnered nominations and wins at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Academy Awards.

How Did Chadwick Boseman Die

Boseman died on August 28, 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Does Chadwick Boseman have any siblings?

Chadwick leaves behind two siblings, an elder brother named Derrick who is a preacher in South Carolina and a younger brother named Kevin who is a dancer.

Did Chadwick Boseman have children?

No, Boseman did not have any children.

