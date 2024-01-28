Name Audrey Hepburn Net Worth $55 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 4, 1929 Date of Death January 20, 1993 Gender Female Profession Model, Actor, Dancer Nationality United Kingdom, Denmark

Audrey Hepburn, the British-Dutch fashion icon, was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend from the Classical Hollywood cinema. At the time of her passing in 1993, her net worth was $55 million, equivalent to $100 million in today's time.

Audrey Hepburn | GettyImages | Photo by Bettmann

Hepburn's primary source of income was her acting career, spanning from her early days in minor film roles to her iconic performances in classics like "Roman Holiday," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "Charade." Besides acting, she used to model and perform on stage, even winning a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway play "Gigi."

Her film career included iconic roles in a series of successful films, including "Sabrina," "Funny Face," and "The Nun's Story." In 1967, she delivered a gripping performance in the thriller "Wait Until Dark," earning Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations.

Hepburn's contract with Paramount Pictures for seven films made her one of the top-earning actors of that time. Winning prestigious awards such as the Oscar for "Roman Holiday" and a Tony for "Ondine" enhanced her market value.

Actress Audrey Hepburn poses for a publicity still for the Paramount Pictures film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' | Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images

Style Icon

Hepburn's collaboration with designer Hubert de Givenchy resulted in iconic looks that defined her image. The little black dress she wore in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" became a symbol of timeless elegance.

Her style was characterized by clean lines, tailored silhouettes, and a preference for neutral colors. Her penchant for simplicity and understated glamour resonated with the fashion-conscious, emphasizing that style transcends trends.

Oversized sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, and a string of pearls became synonymous with Hepburn's style. These accessories, often paired with classic ensembles, contributed to her distinctive and enduring fashion identity. At a time when voluptuous figures were celebrated, Hepburn's slim physique challenged conventional standards of beauty.

Hepburn was born on May 4, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium. In 1954, she married actor Mel Ferrer and had a child with him. However, after a 14-year marriage, the couple divorced in 1968

In 1969, she married Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti and the couple had a son. However, twelve years later, they finalized their divorce.

In 1989, she was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Sadly, she passed away on January 20, 1993, in Vaud, Switzerland.

Audrey Hepburn | GettyImages | Photo by Donaldson Collection

- Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role: "Roman Holiday (1954)

- Presidential Medal of Freedom (1992)

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Motion Picture: "Roman Holiday" (1954)

- Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: "Ondine" (1954)

- Women in Film Crystal Award (1996)

- Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement: "Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn" (1993)

- Laurel Awards for Best Comedy Performance, Female: "Love in the Afternoon" (1958)

- BAFTA Special Award (Film) (1992)

What was Audrey Hepburn's Net Worth at the time of her death?

At the time of her death in 1993, Audrey Hepburn's net worth was $55 million, equivalent to $100 million in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation.

How did Audrey Hepburn rise to fame?

Hepburn rose to superstardom with the 1953 rom-com "Roman Holiday," for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress.

What were Audrey Hepburn's contributions to UNICEF?

In 1989, Audrey Hepburn was appointed as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

