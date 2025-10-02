ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s recall frozen meals from shelves over listeria concerns

The outbreak has been linked to four deaths, and 19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representational image of customers at Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)
Walmart has been plagued by influencers calling out its product quality and recalls affecting its consumers for a while now. But the spate of contaminations and health hazards won't stop, since the major retailer, along with Kroger and Trader Joe's, has been hit by a listeria outbreak, which has caused four deaths and 19 hospitalizations across 15 states, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the investigation is ongoing, the outbreak has been linked to ready-to-eat meals made by FreshRealm. According to The Post, the manufacturer found that pre-cooked pasta in its chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals tested positive for listeria, following which a nationwide recall was issued. In its latest update, the CDC added a chicken pasta product from Trader Joe's to the list as well, along with the products sold under brand names such as Marketside and Home Chef.   

Details of the recalled products:

Walmart: “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE”

- 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled with “best if used by” dates Sep 22; Sep 24; Sep25; Sep 29; Sep 30; and Oct 01, as per Fox Businesss

Trader Joe's:  “TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCCINE ALFREDO”

16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled with “best if used by” dates Sep 20; Sep 24; and Sep 27. 

The retail chains have urged customers to safely dispose of the affected products or return them to the stores for a refund.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed these products from our impacted stores and we are working with the supplier to investigate,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Post.

The CDC has strongly urged shoppers not to eat affected foods. In case the recalled products were opened or stored at home, it is recommended to thoroughly clean the refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods. As per the CDC, listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces.

Certain groups, including pregnant women, people who are 65 years or older, or those who have a weakened immune system, are at a major risk. The CDC has urged such consumers to call a healthcare provider right away if they have consumed the affected products.

Exposure to listeria can lead to listeriosis. The symptoms for pregnant women may manifest as a mild fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, but it can lead to serious consequences, including pregnancy complications, premature birth, or serious illness/ death in newborns, as per the CDC. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.

Other vulnerable groups may show symptoms like a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, apart from fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

When ignored,  listeria is more likely to spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis, the CDC warned. The official release added that the symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may also start on the same day or take up to 10 weeks.

