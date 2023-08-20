Name Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth $10 Million Salary $3 Million per movie Annual Income $7 Million from music royalties Sources of Income Music and acting DOB April 22, 1990 Age 33 Nationality American Profession Musician, rapper and actor



What is Machine Gun Kelly's Net Worth

Born Richard Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly carved his own place in the music industry, transitioning from rap to pop-punk, amassing a $25 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Let's delve into the factors that have contributed to Machine Gun Kelly's net worth and his ongoing success.

Born Colson Baker in 1990, Machine Gun Kelly lived in various parts of the United States and overseas while growing up, owing to his parents' military background. Passionate about music from an early age, and Kelly eventually made his mark in the rap scene in the early 2010s. The release of his mixtape "100 Words And Running" garnered a loyal fan following, while contracts with Bad Boy and Interscope Records propelled him to stardom following the hit single "Wild Boy" in 2012.

Kelly's assets and investments include more than six real estate holdings, five cars, and a luxury yacht, in addition to cash reserves exceeding $4 million. He also maintains an investment portfolio of seven stocks, collectively worth $3 million.

Diversifying from music, Kelly made his foray into acting with films such as "Nerve" (2016) and "Bird Box" (2018). His portrayal of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the 2019 film "The Dirt" showcased his acting chops and contributed to his growing wealth.

Machine Gun Kelly's ventures beyond music and acting include collaborations with fashion brands, and the launch of his own clothing line and label, "EST 19XX." Also an entrepreneur, Kelly is the co-owner of "27 Club," a coffee shop and restaurant located in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Machine Gun Kelly's philanthropic efforts, which include raising funds for mental health awareness and veteran support, have established him as a socially conscious artist making an impact beyond showbiz.

Kelly's career trajectory remains upward thanks to his ability to adapt and evolve artistically, which has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. As he continues to grow both musically and professionally, it's reasonable to anticipate rapid growth in Kelly's net worth as well.

Net Worth in 2020 $9 Million Net Worth in 2021 $11 Million Net Worth in 2022 $15 Million Net Worth in 2023 $18 Million

Here's an approximate count of his followers on major platforms (please note that these numbers may have changed):

Instagram 9.1 Million Twitter 1.5 Million Facebook 6.6 Million TikTok 3.8 Million YouTube 8.8 Million

Machine Gun Kelly, known for his distinct fashion sense, tattoos, and charismatic stage presence, has been in a relationship with actress Megan Fox since 2020. The couple doesn't shy away from showing affection for each other on social media and has made public appearances together.

Kelly has been vocal about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues through his music, which resonates with fans who appreciate his honesty. He has also transformed his musical style and image over the year, transitioning from traditional rap to more alternative and pop-punk sounds.

What is Machine Gun Kelly's current net worth?

As of 2023, Machine Gun Kelly's net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

How did Machine Gun Kelly start his career?

Machine Gun Kelly's career began with the release of his mixtape "100 Words And Running" in the early 2010s.

Is Machine Gun Kelly involved in other ventures besides music?

Yes, Machine Gun Kelly has acted in films such as "Nerve" and "Bird Box," and owns a clothing line, "EST 19XX," as well as a cafe and restaurant named "27 Club."

