Name M.I.A. Net Worth $6 Million Salary $100,000 + Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Music DOB Jul 18, 1975 Age 48 years old Gender Female Profession Rapper, record producer, composer, designer Nationality British

Known for her original tracks and contributions to soundtracks such as "Slumdog Millionaire," M.I.A., whose real name is Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, is a British rapper and record producer of Sri Lankan Tamil heritage, with a net worth of $6 million. The singer, songwriter, visual artist, and director is known for her groundbreaking work in music and her compelling, politically charged lyrics. Her fame skyrocketed with her hit single "Paper Planes," featured on her second album, "Kala," released in 2007. A lot of her work is influenced by her childhood spent in Northern Sri Lanka, when she witnessed a civil war. Her father had joined the Tamil Tigers during this conflict, and the family had fled back to the UK as violence intensified. Before becoming a musician herself, M.I.A entered the music industry as the visual artist for a punk group Elastica. She released her debut album in 2005, named "Arular" after the name her father took as a Tamil Tiger.

M.I.A.'s primary sources of income originate from her music career, and she has released multiple albums and singles, with some of her most notable works including "Arular" (2005), "Kala" (2007), and "Paper Planes," which was a breakthrough hit for her. These albums have received critical acclaim and commercial success, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam, aka M.I.A., performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 10, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain/ Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Year Earnings 2021 $4 Million 2022 $5.5 Million 2023 $6 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 1 Million Followers Twitter 689,500 Followers Facebook 1.3 Million Followers

M.I.A.'s life journey is as captivating as her art. Born in London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents, she experienced displacement due to the Sri Lankan Civil War. This early experience profoundly influenced her work, inspiring her to explore themes of identity, conflict, and cultural fusion. Her career began as a visual artist, filmmaker, and designer, and she transitioned into music in 2002.

Musician M.I.A. talks to the audience during a Q&A at the premiere of Abramorama's "Matangi/Maya/M.I.A."/ Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

M.I.A has earned American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

She holds the distinction of being the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for both an Academy Award and a Grammy Award in the same year. In recognition of her contributions to music, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2019 Birthday Honours.

How did M.I.A. start her career?

M.I.A. began her career as a visual artist and filmmaker before making her mark in the music industry in 2002.

What is M.I.A.'s most famous song?

M.I.A.'s breakout hit single is "Paper Planes," which gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

Which awards has M.I.A. won?

M.I.A. has received awards such as ASCAP awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and she has been nominated for both Academy Awards and Grammy Awards.

