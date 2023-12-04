Name YG Net Worth $5 Million Source of Income Rapping, acting DOB Mar 9, 1990 Age 33 years old Gender Male Profession Rapper, actor Nationality American

Standing out for his songs telling tales about life in the streets and rising to fame despite his own struggles, Compton-born rapper YG has earned a net worth of $5 million in little more than a decade. His journey from a troubled youth to a prominent figure in the music industry is marked by hit singles like "Toot It and Boot It," "My Nigga," and "Big Bank." Currently signed to Def Jam Recordings, YG's success extends beyond music into film, television, and various business ventures.

YG's primary source of income is his flourishing career in the music industry, fueled by sales of albums like "My Krazy Life," "Still Brazy," and "Stay Dangerous," as well as streaming and concert tours. Apart from this, he also produces music with his own record label and has launched an apparel brand.

Image Source: GettyImages/ Photo by Scott Legato

After scaling the heights of success with chart-topping tracks, YG established his own record label called 4Hunnid, and then went on to create a clothing brand with the same name, through which he markets apparel inspired by the streets of Los Angeles.

YG's assets include a mansion in Chatsworth, California, which he acquired for just under $3 million in May 2019. He also rented a home in the Hollywood Hills owned by Tyler Perry, showcasing his high-profile lifestyle.

Year Earnings 2021 $2 Million 2022 $3 Million 2023 $5 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 9.3 Million Followers Twitter 3.2 Million Followers

YG's personal life journey includes relationships with Catelyn Sparks, with whom he has two daughters. He also briefly dated singer Kehlani. However, the relationship ended due to reported infidelity.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Vivien Killilea

BET Hip Hop Awards (2014): Best Collabo, Duo or Group (Won)

iHeartRadio Music Awards (2015): Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year (Won)

