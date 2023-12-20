What Is WWE Superstar Nikki Bella's Net Worth?

Name Nikki Bella Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Sources of Income Wrestling, Television Appearances Date of Birth November 21, 1983 Age 40 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Wrestler, Model, Voice Actor, Real Estate Agent

The retired American professional WWE wrestler Nikki Bella rose to fame as one of 'The Bella Twins.' Today, her net worth stands at $8 million. Nikki made her wrestling debut with Smackdown in 2008, won Diva Champions two times, and was ranked as the top female world wrestler by several magazines. With her twin, Brie Bella, Nikki launched her podcast, YouTube channel, wine business, and clothing line. In 2023, she announced her retirement from WWE.

Nikki Bella attends the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Before her wrestling career, Nikki was involved in modeling, acting, and promotional work. She even appeared on the Fox reality show "Meet My Folks." Alongside her sister Brie, Nikki participated in various contests, such as the 2006 "International Body Doubles Twins Search" and the 2006 WWE Diva Search, marking the beginning of their association with professional wrestling.

Nikki signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007, starting her wrestling career in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). The Bella Twins made their in-ring debut in a tag team match. From managing Derrick Linkin to resuming feuds with other female wrestlers, Nikki became a recognized face on WWE.

Transitioning to the main WWE roster in 2008, The Bella Twins became a prominent tag team, interacting with famous personalities like The Colóns, John Morrison, and The Miz. In 2009, they were drafted to Raw, where Nikki later won the WWE Divas Championship in 2011.

After a brief break, The Bella Twins returned in 2013, coinciding with the debut of the reality TV series "Total Divas." The twins' involvement in WWE storylines and "Total Divas" added new dimensions to their characters, both in and out of the ring. In 2014, Nikki became the Longest-Reigning Divas Champion, surpassing AJ Lee's record.

Nikki co-starred in the 2014 independent film "Confessions of a Womanizer," and voice-acted in the 2015 movie "The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!." She even appeared as a celebrity judge at the Miss USA 2013 pageant. In 2016, Nikki and her sister appeared on her reality TV show "Total Bellas," started a YouTube channel, a wine label, a body and beauty line, and hosted various TV shows.

WWE wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella walk onstage before the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen

Besides professional wrestling, Nikki also works as a licensed real estate agent. Previously, she owned a $2 million, 10,000-square-foot home in Arizona. Recently, The Bella Twins revealed that they are settling in Napa Valley.

Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend SiriusXM's Town Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Instagram 10.7 Million Followers Twitter 3.5 Million Followers Facebook 86.7K Followers Youtube 3.47 Million Subscribers

Nikki Bella dances onstage as Artem Chigvintsev looks on during Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

In 2014, at 20, Nikki married her high school sweetheart, but the marriage ended three years later. Then, in 2012, she began dating the wrestler John Cena. They were engaged for a brief period but canceled their wedding due to indifferences. She later met Artem Chigvintsev at the reality show "Dancing with the Stars" and started dating him. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in Paris.

- Rolling Stone 2015: Diva of the Year

- Rolling Stone 2015: Most Improved Wrestler

- Teen Choice Awards 2016: Choice Female Athlete

- 2x WWE Divas Championship

- Slammy Award: Diva of the Year (2013, 2014, 2015)

- WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2020

(L-R) WWE Diva Brie Bella, actor Matthew Daddario, and WWE Diva Nikki Bella speak onstage during Teen Choice Awards 2016 | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

