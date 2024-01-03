Name Ronda Rousey Net Worth $14 Million Salary $1.5 Million+ Sources of Income WWE, UFC, and Endorsements Date of Birth February 1, 1987 Age 36 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Martial Artist, Model, Actress, Wrestler, Judo Practioner

Also Read: What Is ‘Sex and the City’ Creator Darren Star's Net Worth?

The popular actor, professional wrestler, and judoka Rondy Rousey is considered one of the most successful MMA artists in the world. As of 2023, she has a net worth of $14 million. She is the daughter of AnnMaria De Mars, the first American to win the World Judo Championship in 1984. Besides Judo and MMA, Rousey has appeared in movies like "The Expendables 3," "Furious 7," and "Entourage."

Ronda Rousey (R), Mickie James, and Ruby Riott during a WWE match | Getty Images | Photo by Sylvain Lefevre

In judo, Rousey rapidly ascended through the ranks, earning a spot in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. She later switched to mixed martial arts (MMA). In 2011, she joined Strikeforce and subsequently earned the bantamweight title. She was then seen in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where she became the inaugural women's bantamweight champion.

Also Read: What Is 'Battlestar Galactica' Star Katee Sackhoff's Net Worth?

In 2018, Rousey entered WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), making a surprise debut at the Royal Rumble. In her first WrestleMania appearance, she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey's undefeated streak continued, winning the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam in the same year. Here, she not only made contract earnings but also raked in thousands through pay-per-view events.

On the screen, Rousey was cast in "The Expendables 3" in 2014. However, it was her portrayal of Kara Lynch in "Furious 7" in 2015 that brought her mainstream recognition. Her compelling performances earned her roles in films such as "Entourage" and "Mile 22." She had a recurring role in the hit TV series "9-1-1" and appeared in "Drunk History."

Also Read: What Is Big Group Founder Bruce Keebaugh’s Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

In 2015, Rousey made history as the first female athlete to guest host ESPN's "SportsCenter." She also hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," featuring Selena Gomez. In Season 2 of "Blindspot," she portrayed Devon Penberthy, a prison inmate charged with transporting weapons across state lines. She was also seen in "My Fight / Your Fight" and "The Athena Project."

In video games, Rousey is featured as a pre-order bonus in "WWE 2K19" and included in subsequent releases like "WWE 2K20", "WWE 2K Battlegrounds", "WWE 2K22", and "WWE 2K23". She also appeared in "EA Sports UFC", "EA Sports UFC 2", and "EA Sports UFC 3", as well as mobile games such as "WWE SuperCard", "WWE Champions", and "WWE Mayhem". Furthermore, she has endorsed brands like Fanatics, Iconic, Reebok, Monster headphones, and Max-Effort Muscle.

Mixed martial artist Travis Browne (R) puts a UFC Hall of Fame jacket on his wife, Ronda Rousey | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Instagram 17.6 Million Followers Twitter 3.3 Million Followers Facebook 16 Million Followers Youtube 1.72 Million Subscriber

UFC president Dana White, UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Jessica Eye, and writer Allison Glock | Getty Images | Photo by Amy E. Price

Rousey dated Brendan Schaub before she began a relationship with Travis Browne in 2015. Two years later, Rousey and Travis married in Hawaii and welcomed their daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne in 2021. Travis also has two sons from his previous marriages.

Rousey turned vegan in 2008 and loves watching "Dragon Ball Z" and "Pokémon" in her free time. She recently opened up about her issues with depression and suicidal thoughts on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

- ESPY Awards 2015: Best Athlete - Female at UFC

- ESPY Awards 2015: Best Fighter at Mixed Martial Arts

- ESPY Awards 2015: Best Athlete - Female at Mixed Martial Arts

- World MMA Awards: 3x Female Fighter of the Year (2012, 2013, 2014)

- WWE Raw Women's Champion 2018

- CBS SPORTS 2018: Rookie of the Year

- YouTube Creator Awards 2020: Gold Creator Award

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 2023

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey accepts the Best Female Athlete award onstage during The 2015 ESPYS | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

What degree belt does Ronda Rousey hold?

Ronda Rousey is a 4th-degree black belt in martial arts.

Has Ronda Rousey appeared in movies?

Yes. Ronda Rousey is famous for her roles in "Entourage," "Furious 7," "The Expendables 3," and "Charlie's Angels."

Is Ronda Rousey married?

Yes. Ronda Rousey has been married to Travis Browne since 2017.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Comedian Tom Smothers' Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

What Was English Actress and Film Producer Natasha Richardson's Net Worth?