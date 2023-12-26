Name Whitney Cummings Net Worth $35 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth September 4, 1982 Age 41 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Comedian, Model, Television Producer, Screenwriter Nationality United States of America

Whitney Cummings, the American model, comedian, actress, and producer, boasts a staggering net worth of $35 million. Early in her career, she worked on MTV's "Punk'd" and starred in the low-budget thriller "EMR." She says she is influenced by Paul Reiser, George Carlin, Dave Attell, Lenny Bruce, and Bill Hicks.

Whitney Cummings | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

After starring in the Cannes-screened thriller "EMR," Cummings ventured into stand-up comedy and earned recognition as one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2007. She rose to prominence as a regular guest on "Chelsea Lately" from 2007 to 2014. Her Comedy Central special, "Whitney Cummings: Money Shot," premiered in August 2010.

In 2011, Cummings created, produced, and starred in two sitcoms: "2 Broke Girls" and "Whitney." While "2 Broke Girls" was a huge success, "Whitney" faced criticism. The actress then hosted "Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings" in 2012 and released her second special, "I Love You," two years later. In 2017, she published her first book, "I'm Fine...And Other Lies."

Cummings directed and starred in the 2017 independent comedy film "The Female Brain" and played a supporting role in "Unforgettable." A year later, she appeared in the revival of "Roseanne." Her fourth special, "Can I Touch It?," featuring a custom-made robot resembling her, debuted on Netflix in 2019. Her podcast, "Good for You," launched in November 2019.

In 2011, Cummings purchased a $1.49 million property in Studio City. In 2019, she acquired a $4.3 million home in Woodland Hills, California.

Instagram 1.5 Million Followers Facebook 666K Followers Twitter 1.3 Million Followers

Cummings was born on September 4, 1982, in Washington, D.C. She was raised in a dysfunctional, alcoholic household and temporarily resided with her aunt in Virginia. She studied at the St. Andrew's Episcopal School and attended Washington, D.C.'s Studio Theater to pursue acting. Later, she enrolled at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

In June 2023, Cummings announced her pregnancy and welcomed her son on December 17, 2023.

What is Whitney Cummings' primary source of income?

Cummings' primary source of income stems from her roles as an actress, producer, and creator of successful sitcoms.

How did "2 Broke Girls" contribute to Whitney Cummings' net worth?

The global success of "2 Broke Girls," which ran for six seasons, earned Whitney Cummings substantial syndication fees.

What is Whitney Cummings' net worth?

Whitney Cummings has an estimated net worth of $35 million.

