What Is Actress and Comedian Whitney Cummings' Net Worth?
|Name
|Whitney Cummings
|Net Worth
|$35 Million
|Annual Income
|$1 Million+
|Source of Income
|Acting
|Date of Birth
|September 4, 1982
|Age
|41 Years
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Actor, Comedian, Model, Television Producer, Screenwriter
|Nationality
|United States of America
Whitney Cummings' net worth
Also Read: What Is Grammy-Winning Rapper Lil' Kim's Net Worth?
Whitney Cummings, the American model, comedian, actress, and producer, boasts a staggering net worth of $35 million. Early in her career, she worked on MTV's "Punk'd" and starred in the low-budget thriller "EMR." She says she is influenced by Paul Reiser, George Carlin, Dave Attell, Lenny Bruce, and Bill Hicks.
What are Whitney Cummings' sources of income?
After starring in the Cannes-screened thriller "EMR," Cummings ventured into stand-up comedy and earned recognition as one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2007. She rose to prominence as a regular guest on "Chelsea Lately" from 2007 to 2014. Her Comedy Central special, "Whitney Cummings: Money Shot," premiered in August 2010.
Also Read: What Is 'Wings' Fame Tim Daly's Net Worth?
In 2011, Cummings created, produced, and starred in two sitcoms: "2 Broke Girls" and "Whitney." While "2 Broke Girls" was a huge success, "Whitney" faced criticism. The actress then hosted "Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings" in 2012 and released her second special, "I Love You," two years later. In 2017, she published her first book, "I'm Fine...And Other Lies."
Cummings directed and starred in the 2017 independent comedy film "The Female Brain" and played a supporting role in "Unforgettable." A year later, she appeared in the revival of "Roseanne." Her fourth special, "Can I Touch It?," featuring a custom-made robot resembling her, debuted on Netflix in 2019. Her podcast, "Good for You," launched in November 2019.
Also Read: What Is Bond Girl Eva Green's Net Worth?
Whitney Cummings' assets
In 2011, Cummings purchased a $1.49 million property in Studio City. In 2019, she acquired a $4.3 million home in Woodland Hills, California.
Whitney Cummings' Social Media following
|1.5 Million Followers
|666K Followers
|1.3 Million Followers
On with the great @ChrisWillx this week. https://t.co/B9m6cvNhMB pic.twitter.com/oyG97XnVAn— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2023
Whitney Cummings' personal life
Cummings was born on September 4, 1982, in Washington, D.C. She was raised in a dysfunctional, alcoholic household and temporarily resided with her aunt in Virginia. She studied at the St. Andrew's Episcopal School and attended Washington, D.C.'s Studio Theater to pursue acting. Later, she enrolled at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.
In June 2023, Cummings announced her pregnancy and welcomed her son on December 17, 2023.
View this post on Instagram
FAQs
What is Whitney Cummings' primary source of income?
Cummings' primary source of income stems from her roles as an actress, producer, and creator of successful sitcoms.
How did "2 Broke Girls" contribute to Whitney Cummings' net worth?
The global success of "2 Broke Girls," which ran for six seasons, earned Whitney Cummings substantial syndication fees.
What is Whitney Cummings' net worth?
Whitney Cummings has an estimated net worth of $35 million.
More from MARKETREALIST
What Is the Net Worth of 'The Sopranos' Star Robert Iler?