Valentino Garavani, the illustrious Italian fashion designer and the visionary behind the renowned luxury fashion house that bears his name, has earned a substantial $1.5 billion net worth. After leaving his home at a young age to study fashion in Milan, Garavani battled competition to gain attention in the Paris fashion scene before returning to Italy and launching his first collection. But it was a white dress designed by him, which Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor wore for the premiere of "Spartacus," that put Valentino as a brand on the map. After that his creations were worn by Princess Margaret, Audrey Hepburn, and Jacqueline Kennedy among others.

Italian fashion designer Valentino, whose real name is Valentino Garavani ,and Giancarlo Giammetti attend a party for celebrating Valentino's 30-year career on May, 1991 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images | Photo by Franco Origlia

What are Valentino Garavani's sources of income?

The fashion label called Valentino remains the main source of income for Garavani, since it has become synonymous with luxury and sophistication over the decades. It offers a wide range of high-end fashion products, including clothing, footwear, accessories, perfumes, and more.

In addition to his fashion empire, Valentino Garavani has opened the Accademia Valentino, a cultural space designed to host art exhibitions. This initiative not only showcases his commitment to promoting art and culture but also adds to his diverse portfolio of investments. Although he sold his fashion company to different entities over the years, his involvement in the transactions has played a significant role in augmenting his wealth.

Endorsements have also played a pivotal role in Valentino's income, with his designs gracing red carpets and runways across the world, as the choice of numerous high-profile celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway.

Rachid Mohamed Rachid and Valentino Garavani attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Real estate and other assets

Valentino Garavani, known for his opulent lifestyle, has amassed a remarkable portfolio of real estate. Among his assets are a Roman villa, a 19th-century mansion in London, a penthouse in Manhattan, a castle in France, and a chalet in Switzerland. He also shares several homes and apartments around the world with his longtime business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti. Their properties include an 18th-century Tuscan villa, a Parisian penthouse, and a London apartment.

Social media following

Personal life

Valentino Garavani's personal life has been intertwined with his professional journey. He had a long-term romantic relationship with his business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, from 1960 to 1972. Subsequently, he dated various individuals, including model Bruce Hoeksema and Italian actress Marilù Tolo. Valentino is also known for his love of dogs and owns six pugs.

Italian fashion designer Valentino, whose real name is Valentino Garavani, ant top model Naomi Campbell arrive at the party for the inauguration of three new Valentino's boutiques on September 15, 1995 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images | Photo by Franco Origlia

FAQs

When did Valentino Garavani retire from the fashion industry?

Valentino Garavani retired from the fashion industry in early 2008 after his final haute couture show in Paris.

What is the significance of the National Order of the Legion of Honor awarded to Valentino?

The National Order of the Legion of Honor is the highest order of merit given in France, and it was awarded to Valentino in recognition of his contributions to the fashion industry.

What is Valentino Garavani's most famous creation?

Valentino Garavani's most renowned creation is the iconic "Valentino Red" dress, celebrated for its timeless elegance and bold color, which has been worn by numerous celebrities.

