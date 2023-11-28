Name Tyler The Creator Net Worth $30 Million Salary $100,000 + Annual Income $2 Million Source of Income Rapping DOB Mar 6, 1991 Age 32 years old Gender Male Profession Record producer, rapper, actor, screenwriter Nationality American

The owner of his own independent record label, known for releasing his music online and sidestepping radio, Tyler, The Creator is also involved in fashion and television, earning a net worth of $30 million. He started out with self-releasing mixtapes under Odd Future Record and also became the leader of the hip hop crew Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All. Apart from using other aliases, Creator is known for incorporating his alter egos into his tracks that portray conversations.

The Creator's impressive net worth has mainly been amassed from his career in music which started when he launched the hip-hop collective Odd Future in 2007, to release his debut solo mixtape, "Bastard." Subsequent albums such as "Goblin," "Wolf," "Cherry Bomb," "Flower Boy," "Igor," and "Call Me If You Get Lost" have all contributed significantly to his net worth.

In addition to his music, The Creator ventured into television with "Loiter Squad," a show that featured pranks, sketches, and music, and expanded his fan base. The Creator is also the mind behind the clothing line "GOLF WANG," which has become synonymous with vibrant streetwear.

The Creator's energetic live performances, including his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, have drawn large crowds and contributed to his financial success. His first-look production deal with Sony Pictures TV for his media outfit, Bald Face Productions, showcased his entrepreneurial vision.

Through his clothing brand, "GOLF WANG," The Creator sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and skateboards and has gained a strong foothold in the fashion industry. Tyler is closely involved in designing and styling the products, adding his unique touch to each product. He has also collaborated with Lacoste and Converse to create polo shirts, sneakers, and hats.

The Creator has invested in real estate, further diversifying his assets. He owns an 8,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. In January 2022, he acquired another mansion in LA's Bel Air neighborhood for $7.9 million but sold it for the same amount in January 2023, before buying a house in Bel Air for $13 million in April 2023.

Year Earnings 2021 $10 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $30 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 14.3 Million Followers Twitter 9.8 Million Followers

The Creator's personal life is marked by his artistic expression and individuality. He has openly discussed his atheism and his fluid approach to sexuality. In 2018, he dated Jaden Smith.

Throughout his career, The Creator has received recognition for his exceptional work, including the 2011 MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist for his hit song "Yonkers." His albums "Igor" and "Call Me If You Get Lost" were also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd and 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, respectively.

