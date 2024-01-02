Name Kyle MacLachlan Net Worth $10 Million Gender Male DOB Feb 22, 1959 Age 64 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Kyle MacLachlan is an American actor with a net worth of $10 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is well-known for playing various memorable characters on TV like Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks," Trey MacDougal in "Sex and the City," Orson Hodge in "Desperate Housewives," The Captain in "How I Met Your Mother," and the Mayor of Portland in "Portlandia." His wife, Desiree Gruber, played a crucial role as the executive producer for 16 seasons of the reality fashion show, "Project Runway." Gruber is also the CEO and founder of the production company, Full Picture.

Desiree Gruber and Kyle McLachlan attend the 2023 Academy Museum Gala | Photo by Taylor Hill | WireImage | Getty Images

Modest beginnings to breakthrough roles

Kyle MacLachlan started his acting journey with a small role in the 1980 mystery thriller, "The Changeling," filmed on the University of Washington campus. The next year, he took the stage in various productions at the Old Lyric Repertory Theatre. His first speaking part in a film was in 1984's "Dune," a sci-fi epic where he played the lead character, Paul Atreides. Unfortunately, the film didn't do well with critics or at the box office, making it a tough start for him in the early '80s. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he starred in David Lynch's thriller mystery "Blue Velvet," earning critical acclaim and numerous award nominations. The following year, he took the lead in the sci-fi thriller, "The Hidden."

Detective & cult classic

In 1989, MacLachlan teamed up with David Lynch again for the TV series, "Twin Peaks," portraying Special Agent Dale Cooper. The show centered around the investigation of a young woman's murder in the small town of Twin Peaks and ran from 1989 to 1991. MacLachlan's performance earned him a Golden Globe in 1991, and he received two Emmy Award nominations. He also had notable roles in the 1991 biographical drama, "The Doors" and the 1992 film, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me."

The mid-'90s saw MacLachlan in diverse projects, from the family-friendly "The Flintstones" in 1994 to the cult hit "Showgirls" in 1995. Although "Showgirls" wasn't a critical success, it gained a cult following over time.

Kyle MacLachlan visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios | Photo by Jason Mendez | Getty Images

Other successful work

Kyle MacLachlan became popular with a new audience when he played Trey MacDougal in the HBO series, "Sex and the City" from 2000 to 2002. In 2000, he debuted on London's West End in "On an Average Day" and hit Broadway in 2002 with "The Caretaker." In 2004, he portrayed Carey Grant in "A Touch of Pink."

Returning to TV in 2006, he starred in "In Justice" and joined "Desperate Housewives" as Orson Hodge (2006-2010). He appeared in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" (2008) and films like "Mao's Last Dancer" and "The Smell of Success" in 2009.

From 2010 to 2014, MacLachlan played The Captain on "How I Met Your Mother" and became the Mayor of Portland in "Portlandia" from 2011 to 2018. He reprised his role as Dale Cooper in the 2017 revival of "Twin Peaks." In 2018, he appeared in "Giant Little One" and had a supporting role in "High Flying Bird" in 2019. His recurring role on "Carol's Second Act" lasted from 2019 to 2020.

Back in 1991, Kyle MacLachlan bought a Hollywood home for $800,000. After moving to New York City, he decided to rent it out for a cool $20,000 per month. Fast forward to 2002, MacLachlan and Gruber, following their marriage, purchased a condo in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood for $1.35 million. In 2010, they listed it for sale at $2.875 million but didn't find a buyer, so they still own the unit to this day.

In the late 1980s, Kyle MacLachlan was in a relationship with his "Blue Velvet" co-star Laura Dern. Throughout most of the 1990s, he was romantically involved with supermodel Linda Evangelista, and the two were engaged for several years before parting ways in 1998. Moving on, he started dating publicist Denise Gruber in 1999, and they tied the knot in April 2002. The couple welcomed a son in 2008. Interestingly, the family has homes in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan attend Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show | Photo by Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan's stellar performances in "Twin Peaks" earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama in 1990. His role as Dale Cooper also garnered a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2017. MacLachlan received two Emmy nominations for his outstanding work in "Twin Peaks." His talent has been recognized with several other nominations, and he clinched the Dorian Award for Best TV Performance of the Year and the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television, highlighting his excellence in the acting realm.

What is Kyle MacLachlan famous for?

MacLachlan has had prominent roles on television such as Trey MacDougal on "Sex and the City" (2000-2002), and Orson Hodge on "Desperate Housewives" (2006-2012).

Why did Kyle MacLachlan leave "Desperate Housewives"?

Kyle MacLachlan found it difficult to commute from his home in New York City to the set in Los Angeles after becoming a parent.

What does David Lynch call Kyle MacLachlan?

Lynch fondly calls Kyle MacLachlan "Kale."

