Lara Flynn Boyle is a renowned American actress best known for appearing in the ABC television series "Twin Peaks." She has also worked in movies like "Wayne's World," "Red Rock West," "Threesome" and Happiness." She is widely recognized for playing a lead role in the blockbuster feature film "Men in Black II" and starring in the film "Death in Texas" alongside Stephen Lang. As of 2023, the actress's net worth is $12 million.

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Lara's primary sources of income include her acting and modeling career. Her career in the entertainment industry began in 1986 with a minor role in John Hughes's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Despite her scenes being deleted, she earned a SAG card. Following this, she took on supporting roles, including the lead in "Poltergeist III" and a part in the TV miniseries "Amerika."

Despite being cast in "Dead Poets Society" in 1989, her scenes were cut. However, her breakthrough came in 1989 with David Lynch's "Twin Peaks," where she portrayed Donna Hayward. The series was very successful, with Lara featuring in all 30 episodes. Alongside her television success, the actress appeared in films like "The Rookie" and "The Dark Backward."

Lara was also seen in "Wayne's World" in 1992, "Where the Day Takes You" and "Equinox" in 1992. Subsequently, she bagged roles in movies such as "Red Rock West," "Threesome," and "Happiness." She achieved critical acclaim for her role as Helen Gamble in the TV series "The Practice" (1997–2003), earning Emmy nominations and SAG ensemble cast nominations.

In 2002, Lara took on a villainous role in "Men in Black II" and made guest appearances on shows like "Ally McBeal" and "Huff." Over the years, she has featured in projects like "Las Vegas," "Shades of Black," and "Death in Texas."

In 1999, Lara purchased a $740,000 mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Spanning 1,599 square feet, the residence included three bedrooms and two baths. She later sold the property in 2003 for $955,000. The house was originally built to accommodate staff at Pickfair, after which Pia Zadora and her husband demolished and reconstructed it in 1990.

Lara Flynn Boyle and Gary Payton during 2003 ESPY Awards | Photo by M. Caulfield | WireImage for ESPN

Lara was born in Iowa on March 24, 1970. She was born to Sally Flynn and Michael L. Boyle. Her father left when she was only six. She spent most of her childhood in Chicago and later attended The Chicago Academy for the Arts.

Previously, Lara was in a relationship with "Twin Peaks" co-star Kyle MacLachlan from 1990 to 1992. She later got married to John Patrick Dee III in 1996. After the couple parted ways, she began dating David Spade. After their break up, she began a relationship with Jack Nicholson. However, Lara tied the knot with Donald Thomas II in 2006.

The Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female 1994: Nominated

Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival 1997

National Board of Review, USA 1998

Primetime Emmy Award 1999: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nominated

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Nominated (2001, 2000, 1999)

How old was Lara Flynn Boyle in "Twin Peaks"?

Lara Flynn Boyle was around 20 years old when she was cast in "Twin Peaks."

How long did Jack Nicholson date Lara Flynn Boyle?

Jack Nicholson and Lara Flynn Boyle dated from 1999 to 2004.

Why did Lara Flynn Boyle not return to "Twin Peaks"?

She reportedly refused to reprise her role in "Twin Peaks" due to a nude scene.

