Name Tom Bergeron Net Worth $14 Million Gender Male Date of Birth May 6, 1955 Age 68 years Nationality American Profession Presenter, Producer, Actor

Also Read: Despite Giving Away Billions To Charities, MacKenzie Scott Is Still a Billionaire; What's Her Net Worth?

Tom Bergeron | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Tom Bergeron is best known for hosting Breakfast Time from 1994 to 1997 and Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004. He also hosted "Good Morning America" from 1997 to 1998 and "Dancing with the Stars" from 2005 to 2019. Before he made a name for himself as a TV host, he was an established radio jockey in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. He became one of the most recognizable figures on TV by the early 1990s and simultaneously featured on WBZ Radio. As of 2023. Tom Bergeron's net worth is around $14 million.

Also Read: What Is ‘Power Rangers’ Creator Haim Saban’s Net Worth?

A major chunk of his net worth is attributed to his show "Dancing With The Stars" which he hosted for 28 seasons. Reportedly, he received $150,000 per episode from ABC for hosting this show.

Early Life and Career

Also Read: What Is NBA Star Russell Westbrook's Net Worth?

Bergeron was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts to Ray and Kay Bergeron. He revealed on the Howard Stern Show that he was only 17 years old when he first interviewed Larry Fine and Moe Howard of the Three Stooges. He worked at the local radio station WHAV and soon became a popular radio DJ in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. He began his television journey as a host on the local game show, "Granite State Challenge" on New Hampshire Public Television. He later moved to Boston in 1982 and joined WBZ-TV as an on-air personality. He went on to replace Buzz Luttrell, the host of "People Are Talking."

He soon became the host of WBZ's morning teenage discussion program called "Rap Around." His breakthrough came in 1994 when he became the co-host of "Breakfast Time," which was later changed to "Fox After Breakfast," on the FX cable network. In 2005, he began hosting "Dancing with the Stars" and it quickly became very popular. He received nine Primetime Emmy Nominations for his time on the show.

He was seen on "Star Trek: Enterprise" and "The Nanny." He appeared as the host of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards alongside Ryan Seacrest, Heidi Klum, Jeff Probst, and Howie Mandel. Bergeron has also written "I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can: Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron)

Bergeron has a home in the suburb of Calabasas, LA. He bought this house in 2005 for $1.99 million. The property is worth $3 million today. In 1995, he bought a mansion in Old Greenwich for $625,000. The property is worth $1.6 million in 2023.

Instagram 203K

Bergeron and Lois tied the knot in 1982. Occasionally seen on his Instagram or casually referenced in interviews, the couple stays out of the limelight. They are proud parents to two daughters, Jessica and Samantha.

Bergeron earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2000. He garnered nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations for "Dancing with the Stars," securing the win in 2012.

Did Tom Bergeron retire?

Tom Bergeron stepped down as the host of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He departed from the show in 2020 after serving as the host for many years.

What movies has Tom Bergeron been in?

He has been part of movies like "Gremlins," "Cady Jar," and "Rock Slyde."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was L'Oréal Heiress Liliane Bettencourt’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Gabriel García Márquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Sold Over 50M Copies; What Was His Net Worth?