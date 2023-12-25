Name Sean Bean Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 17, 1959 Age 64 Nationality British Profession Actor, voice actor

Also Read: James Patterson is Known Through Bestsellers Adapted Into Hollywood Thrillers; Here's His Net Worth

Recognized by "Game of Thrones" fans as the head of the House of Stark, British actor Sean Bean is also known for his role in movies like "Troy," "Flightplan," "The Lord of The Rings" and "Legends," which have helped him amass a $20 million net worth. The iconic actor started with theater and debuted in a production of "Romeo and Juliet" in 1983. He is also known for lending his voice to video games such as "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" and "Sid Meier's Civilization VI."

Actor Sean Bean | Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Most of Bean's net worth is attributed to his career as a prolific actor and a voice actor, ever since he made his film debut in the year 1986 with Derek Jarman's LGBT biopic, "Caravaggio." He was soon seen in the comedy fantasy, "How to Get Ahead in Advertising," and also the film, "War Requiem." By the end of the '90s, he was doing quite well and was seen in movies like "The Field," "Patriot Games," and "Shopping."

Also Read: TikToker Shares Simple Hacks to Assemble a $10 Holiday Feast With Dollar-Store Ingredients

Bean also bagged roles in "Don't Say a Word," and "Essex Boys," before achieving further acclaim for "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, where he appeared as Boromir. He has also been part of the science fiction film called, "Equilibrium," and the comedy film, "The Big Empty." He was also seen as the treasure hunter in the film, "National Treasure" and has played the part of the villainous scientist in Michael Bay in the thriller, "The Island." Additional works include, "Far North", "Outlaw," "North Country," "Troy," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief."

Bean made his small-screen debut in the late 80s as well, and was seen in shows like, "The Storyteller," "The Practice," "The Bill," and more. He also played the part of Richard Sharpe, a rifleman in the Napoleonic Wars, and starred as the character on the ITV series called, "Sharpe." Besides this, he was seen in the BBC adaptation of "Lady Chatterley" and the American miniseries called, "Scarlett." But his most recent career breakthrough came with the short-lived but impactful character of Ned Stark in the first season of the HBO show, "Game of Thrones."

Also Read: What Is Actor and Director Mario Van Peebles' Net Worth?

Sean Bean | Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Sean Bean was born in the year 1959, in Sheffield, England. He had a younger sister, Lorraine and both of them attended the Brook Comprehensive School. Bean later took jobs at a supermarket and a local council, while working at his father's firm. He soon attended the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology where he studied welding. Bean eventually earned a scholarship to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from where he graduated in 1983.

Bean has been married more than once. His first marriage was in the year 1981 to his high school girlfriend, Debra James. They divorced in 1988 and Bean married actress Melanie Hill. They had three children and parted ways in 1997. He then married actress Abigail Cruttenden, and the couple had a daughter in 1998, before calling it quits in 2000. His fourth marriage to Georgina Sutcliffe ended after allegations of abuse and visits from the police to his house on three occasions. He finally married his current wife Ashley Moore in 2017.

What is Sean Bean most famous for?

He is known for playing the characters of Richard Sharpe and Ned Stark.

Which country is Sean Bean from?

He is from England.

How did Sean Bean get into acting?

Bean attended RADA in London and appeared in several West End stage productions like RSC's "Fair Maid of the West" (Spencer), (1986) and "Romeo and Juliet" (1987).

More from MARKETREALIST

What is 'King of Country Music' George Strait's Net Worth?

4 US Residents Charged With $80 Million Pig Butchering Scam; How to Protect Yourself From Such Frauds