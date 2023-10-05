Name Tristan Thompson Net Worth $45 Million Salary $17 Million Gender Male DOB Mar 13, 1991 Age 32 years Nationality Canadian Profession Basketball player

Having played for NBA sides such as the Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers, Canadian pro basketball player Tristan Thompson now boasts of a $45 million net worth. He is most well known for playing a crucial part in the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory in the 2016 NBA Finals, and has also showcased his skills for the Kings, Pacers, and Bulls. Thompson has also represented Canada internationally, earning a Bronze medal at the 2008 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship. The passionate athlete who started off as a paperboy, also had an interest in football apart from basketball, and was once a part of the World Select Team at Nike's Hoop Summit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

What are Tristan Thompson's sources of income?

Thompson's main income stream stems from playing for the Canadian National Basketball Team and the NBA, in addition to various endorsement agreements. He concluded his stint with the Chicago Bulls in 2022, and is likely to earn $9.7 million in 2023.

Tristan Thompson's salary

In 2015, Thompson inked a substantial five-year, $82 million agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Moving to the Boston Celtics in 2020, he secured a two-year contract valued at $18.9 million. His brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in a one-year deal amounted to just $16,700. Reflecting on his 12-year career thus far, Tristan Thompson has amassed a total salary exceeding $116.1 million.

Image Source: Tristan Thompson watches the Giveon concert from the side of the main stage during Wireless Festival / Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Endorsement deals

Beyond his basketball career, Thompson has endorsement pacts with a range of renowned brands, including Beats by Dr. Dre, Compex, Moet & Chandon, Mountain Dew, and Nike. Thompson has also made appearances in advertisements on platforms like YouTube, the NBA app, and the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Real estate and other assets

Thompson is recognized for his lavish car collection, and is actively engaged in philanthropy, having established The Amari Thompson Fund in honor of his younger brother.

Thompson made a substantial real estate move by acquiring a vast 10,584 square-foot property for $12.5 million, strategically located just two miles from Kardashian's Hidden Hills residence. In 2020, he divested a gated mansion in the upscale Encino neighborhood of LA, fetching $8.5 million for the 10,000 sq. ft. estate. Thompson previously owned a house in Cleveland, which he sold upon joining the Boston Celtics.

Image Source: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center / Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Thompson also leverages his substantial social media presence with 3.7 million followers on Instagram, to earn an estimated $6,000 to $10,000 per post, and often shares glimpses of his family, including his two children.

Personal life

In 2020, Tristan Thompson became a U.S. citizen. He has a son, Prince Oliver Thompson, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and was ordered to pay $40,000 monthly in child support, a $200,000 lump sum, and contribute to a savings account for Prince, after legal proceedings. Thompson also covers $2,000 monthly for Prince's private tutor and paid $10,000 for back medical bills from Craig's pregnancy. His past romance with Khloe Kardashian resulted in a daughter, True Thompson, born in April 2018. However, their separation was announced in February 2019 due to allegations of Thompson's infidelity with Jordyn Woods.

Image Source: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center/ Steph Chambers/Getty Images

FAQs

How long did Khloe Kardashian date Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were together for six years.

What are Tristan Thompson's roots?

The Canadian-American basketball player's parents are of Jamaican descent.

