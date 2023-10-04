Name Travis Barker Net Worth $50 Million Salary $600,000 Annual Income $1-2 Million + Sources of Income Musician, Record producer, Entrepreneur and Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 14, 1975 Age 47 Nationality United States of America Profession Musician, Record producer, Drummer, Songwriter, Fashion designer, Entrepreneur, Actor

Also Read: What Is Actress and Pop Sensation Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth?

Travis Barker, the renowned American drummer, musician, and reality TV personality, boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His multifaceted career has seen him achieve remarkable success in the realms of music, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Best known as the drummer for the iconic band Blink-182, Barker's financial standing has been fortified by various ventures, including reality television, literature, fashion, and music production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden | Getty Images | Photo by Manny Carabel

Also Read: What Is 'Foe' Actor Saoirse Ronan's Net Worth?

Travis Barker's music is a primary source of his wealth. He gained widespread recognition as Blink-182's drummer and contributed significantly to their success. The band's album "Enema of the State" alone sold over 15 million copies, adding substantially to Barker's earnings. Barker's appearances on reality television, notably the MTV series "Meet the Barkers," contributed to his financial portfolio. He authored a memoir titled "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums," published in 2015, which likely generated revenue from book sales.

Barker ventured into entrepreneurship by founding the clothing line "Famous Stars & Straps" in 1999. He is also the founder of LaSalle Records, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records, established in 2004. While many of the label's initial signees have transitioned to other labels, LaSalle Records continues to represent Travis Barker and the punk rock/rap rock supergroup, Transplants, of which he is a member. Barker's discography includes three albums, namely "Give the Drummer Some," "Rawther," and "Might Not Make It." These albums showcase his collaborative ventures with acclaimed artists such as Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and Young Thug.

Also Read: From NBA Stardom To Winning 'Dancing with the Stars', Iman Shumpert Has Done It All; What Is His Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The details of Travis Barker's salary in 2023 are not available. However, in 2016, Barker filed child support documents citing an annual income of approximately $600,000, per Yahoo!Entertainment. This marked a decline from his previous yearly earnings which averaged around $2 million. Notably, during this period, Barker listed his net worth at $40 million. Considering the subsequent growth in Travis Barker's net worth, it is reasonable to infer that his annual salary in 2023 has likely surpassed the $600,000 mark.

Travis Barker performs with Demi Lovato at Staples Center | Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

Travis Barker's financial success has allowed him to venture into real estate investments. In 2014, he purchased a luxurious 4-bedroom home in Los Angeles' prestigious Cheviot Hills neighborhood for $4 million. Just a few years later in 2017, he sold the property for almost $4.5 million. In the same year, Barker acquired a grand 7,200-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California for $2.8 million, which he later put up for rent in 2019 at a monthly rate of $27,500. His real estate portfolio includes a $9.5 million Calabasas mansion (2007), a $1.5 million Bel Air residence (2010), a $1.3 million property in Rancho Cucamonga (2010), and a Lake Elsinore tract house purchased for $480,000 in 2004. Adding to his holdings, he acquired an oceanfront beach house in Carpinteria, California, in October 2022, formerly owned by comedian Conan O'Brien, for $14.5 million.

Instagram 8.3M Twitter 1.5M Facebook 3.3M

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Born Travis Landon Barker on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, Travis Barker's life journey is marked by both triumphs and tribulations. When his mother gifted him a drum kit when he was 4, his passion for percussion led him to start drum lessons just a year later. Tragedy struck Barker's life when his mother passed away due to Sjögren's syndrome shortly before his first day of high school.

In a whirlwind romance that captured headlines, Travis Barker found love with the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney. Their love story began in January 2021, and it swiftly blossomed into something extraordinary. While sharing a romantic beach date in Montecito, California, the Blink-182 drummer decided to take the plunge and propose, just shy of a year after they started dating. In October 2021, he popped the question, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Their love story didn't stop at engagement. In a surprise move, the couple chose Las Vegas, Nevada as the backdrop for their wedding ceremony in April 2022. Barker has two kids with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and in June 2023, Kardashian announced that she is expecting her and Barker’s first child.

Travis Barker's talent and contributions to the music and entertainment industry have earned him recognition and accolades over the years. In 2003, he received the MTV TRL Award's Close Encounter Award for his involvement with Blink-182, per IMDb. More recently, in 2019, his collaboration on James Arthur's "You" earned him several awards, including the November Award at the European Cinematography Awards and the Best Duet Jury Award at the California Music Video Awards. Additionally, his work with artists like Willow and Avril Lavigne garnered nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021 and 2022 in the Best Alternative category. Travis Barker's diverse musical journey continues to be celebrated and acknowledged within the industry.

Who are Travis Barker's ex-wives?

Travis Barker's first wife was Melissa Kennedy, and they were married from 2001 to 2002. His second wife was Shanna Moakler, and they were married from 2004 to 2008. He married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022.

Did Travis Barker survive a plane crash?

Yes, Travis Barker survived a plane crash in 2008 although four people tragically lost their lives in the accident and Barker suffered severe burns and emotional trauma.

Is Travis Barker involved in music production?

Yes, Travis Barker is a talented producer known for working with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud, demonstrating his musical versatility and creativity.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Talk Show Host Joy Behar's Net Worth?

From Calculated on Field Decisions to Smart Investments: Joe Montana's Journey and Net Worth