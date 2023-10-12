Name Tory Burch Net Worth $1 Billion Salary 40 Million+ Annual Income 90 Million+ Source of Income Business DOB Jun 17, 1966 Age 57 years old Gender Female Profession Businessperson, designer Nationality American

Listed among the most powerful women by Forbes in 2020, designer Tory Burch has turned her name into a major fashion brand, to become an iconic American entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a net worth that currently stands at $1 billion. She started her journey to success with an eponymous clothing company Tory Burch LLC, and the launch of her $200 ballet flats. Her brand has since blossomed into a lifestyle empire generating an annual revenue of more than $1.5 billion, from the sale of watches, apparel, and fragrances.

What are Tory Burch's sources of income?

Tory Burch's primary source of income is a fashion label that bears her own name, and was established in February 2004 when she introduced her clothing line, "TRB By Tory Burch." Starting out in her kitchen, she created her first collection within just eight months, and the brand quickly gained fame for its colorful tunics and ballet flats and became a pioneer of the mid-2000s casual chic movement.

Tory Burch attends the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party on October 22, 2019 in New York City/Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Celebrity endorsements

A significant milestone for Burch was her appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2005, where she garnered the endorsement of the famous host. This catapulted her into the limelight, helping her brand gain widespread recognition and acclaim.

Business ventures

In addition to her fashion line, Burch collaborated with Estée Lauder to launch a fragrance in 2013. She was also an early adopter of wearable technology who partnered with Fitbit in 2014. In the same year, she released her best-selling book "Tory Burch in Color" and introduced a collection of watches in collaboration with Fossil.

In 2019, Tory Burch expanded her brand into beauty products, entering into a partnership with the Japanese personal care company Shiseido for development and distribution. Her brand is now featured in over 3,000 department stores worldwide, with over 250 Tory Burch stores globally.

Tory Sport, a separate activewear brand, was launched in September 2015. Although initially distinct from her primary brand, it was eventually integrated into the original Tory Burch brand. This move allowed her to branch into home décor and kitchen accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch)

Real estate and total assets

Burch's properties include a stunning 15,000-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan's iconic Pierre Hotel. Her assets also include stakes in tech startups and philanthropic ventures.

Earnings growth by year

Year Earnings 2021 $976 Million 2022 $989 Million 2023 $1 Billion

Social media following

Instgaram 3.5 Million Followers Twitter 337,500 Followers LinkedIn 188,283 followers

Personal life and awards

Burch has been married three times and is a mother of three children. Her commitment to her role as a mother has earned her recognition as one of the "50 Most Powerful Moms of 2015" by Working Moms Magazine.

Her contributions to the fashion industry have not gone unnoticed, and In 2008, Burch was awarded the prestigious "Accessories Designer of the Year" by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

F ashion designer Tory Burch is seen arriving to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019 in New York City/Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

FAQs

What is Tory Burch's net worth?

Tory Burch's net worth stands at $1 billion.

What is the primary source of her income?

Her primary source of income is her eponymous fashion brand, Tory Burch.

What notable endorsements has Tory Burch received?

One of her most significant endorsements came from Oprah Winfrey, who featured her on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

