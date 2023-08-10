Tony Hawk, the celebrated skateboarder and talented entrepreneur from California is one of the most successful and highest-paid skateboarders in history. Last year, he revealed that most of his earnings are attributed to his Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video games, which have five editions, as per Daily Star. Hawk gained his initial game when he became the first person to successfully land a 900 which is a trick that sees the performer spin their board 2.5 times mid-air. Hawk started out at a very young age and hence it's hardly a shock that he is worth a lot...here's an account of his career and net worth.

Also Read: Actors Are Overpaid, Believes 'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy As His Net Worth Soars To $20 Million

Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

The California-born skateboarder and entrepreneur is worth a cool $140 million. He is one of the most decorated professional skateboarders and has earned tens of millions during his career from prize money and also endorsements. He has also earned a mammoth fortune from his eponymous video game that has brought in billions of dollars. The man has been earning ever since he was 14 years old which helped him to buy a house when he was a senior in high school as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony Frank Hawk was born on May 12, 1968, and was introduced to skateboarding when he was just 8 years old. At the tender age of 14, he joined the Powell Peralta Professional team where he was always the premier street skater. By the time he was 16, he was already one of the top skateboarders in the world. He got the opportunity to travel the world while competing and also did a lot to spread awareness of the sport. Tony retired from skateboarding in 2009.

Also Read: Millionaire Comedian Pete Davidson's Net Worth Goes up Astronomically in a Short Span

Also Read: Actor, Entrepreneur, and Hollywood Glory, Sandra Bullock Is Worth $250 Million

His net worth is a result of a large number of products that has Hawk's name on it. Hawk has also opened his own skateboarding company called Birdhouse which creates boards and accessories. He also owns a clothing line called Hawk Clothing which he started in 1998 that focuses on making skating clothes for children.

In the same year, he also signed a deal with the popular video game company, Activision which wanted to create the series, Hawk Pro Skater, the game released 18 different titles and was a massive success contributing to the skateboarder's net worth tremendously. To date, the game has bagged around $1.4 billion making it one of the most successful video game series of all time.

Apart from this, he has also appeared in movies and also TV shows like "XXX", the Jackass movie franchise, "The Simpsons"," The Masked Singer", and Nickelodeon's "The Really Loud House."

Tony Hawk has invested in a number of ventures, including Birdhouse Skateboards, the clothing company, and a production house called 900 Films. Apart from this, he was one of the early investors in Blue Bottle Coffee which was acquired by Nestle in 2017 for $500 million. In 2002, he also founded the Tony Hawk Foundation which is now called The Skatepark Project which aims to promote skateboarding and focuses on creating a safe environment for skating in the States.

Tony Hawk has 10 real estate properties, six cars, and two yachts. He also has cash reserves of over $31 Million. His investment portfolio has nine stocks that are valued at $17 million. Stocks that he owns include PepsiCo, Boeing, PayPal, Starbucks, and more.

More from MARKETREALIST

One of the Richest Rockstars, Also a Real Estate Genius, Jon Bon Jovi Has a Massive $410 Million Net Worth

Antonio Banderas' $50 Million Fortune Reflects His Cinematic Triumphs Beyond Language Boundaries