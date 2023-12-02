Name Tommy Lee Net Worth $70 Million Salary $300,000 Million Annual Income $5 Million + Source of Income Music DOB Oct 3, 1962 Age 61 years old Gender Male Profession Musician, DJ, actor, producer, singer-songwriter Nationality American

Also Read: A Family Turned a Scheme to Reward People for Recycling Into a Scam; Here's how They Did it

Popular for his drumming skills and equally notorious for scandals as well as controversial views, Motley Crue member Tommy Lee has amassed a net worth of $70 million. Previously known for his leaked sex tape with Pamela Anderson, Lee is now in the eye of a storm for his social media activity including a transphobic repost. Apart from smashing drums on stage as part of a metal rock band, Lee has also composed memorable scores for movies such as "Vanilla Sky," "Barbed Wire," and "The Dirt," which was based on the rise of Motley Crue.

Lee's music has been his primary source of income as a founding member and the drummer of Mötley Crüe. The band has released 20 albums, with six of them achieving platinum status. Their album sales have been a major contributor to his net worth, with millions of copies sold worldwide.

Musician Tommy Lee poses at the after party for the screening of "Waiting for Lightning" at the Roosevelt Hotel/ Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also Read: Around 150,000 People Were Scammed Into Paying for Magazines They Didn't Even Want; Here's How

Lee has enjoyed a successful solo career, since the release of his debut solo album "Never a Dull Moment," in 2002 and has been a part of various music festivals and tours.

Also Read: From Atlanta's Notorious Neighborhood to Global Acclaim: Rapper Playboi Carti's Life and Net Worth

Tommy Lee diversified his sources of income and music with his rap-metal band, Methods of Mayhem, in 1999. He also launched a project called The Public Record, where new artists were allowed to download his raw tracks and record their own work on top of it. This was done to create an album for Methods of Mayhem by providing an opportunity to emerging talent.

After making money from his music career, Lee went on to invest it in real estate. He purchased a home in the hills of Malibu in 1995, and this property became well-known due to his marriage to Pamela Anderson and the infamous home video sex tape that they stored there. He later acquired a home in Calabasas, California in 2007, which he listed for sale in 2018.

Year Earnings 2021 $50 Million 2022 $60 Million 2023 $70 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 1.8 Million Followers Twitter 789,600 Followers

As part of a colorful personal life, Lee was married to Elaine Starchuk in 1984, followed by Heather Locklear in 1986 and Pamela Anderson in 1995. His marriage to Pamela Anderson garnered significant media attention, particularly due to their infamous home video. Despite a turbulent relationship, they had two sons together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Lee (@tommylee)

In 1998, he served six months in county jail for assaulting Pamela Anderson. He has also been engaged to other notable figures, including Mayte Garcia and Sofia Toufa, before he ultimately married Brittany Furlan in 2019.

Grammy nominations

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Is Tommy Lee still actively involved in the music industry?

Yes, Tommy Lee remains involved in the music industry, both with Mötley Crüe and through his solo projects.

What is Tommy Lee's most famous album with Mötley Crüe?

"Dr. Feelgood," released in 1989, is one of Mötley Crüe's most iconic and successful albums.

Has Tommy Lee's net worth been affected by his real estate investments

Tommy Lee's net worth has seen fluctuations due to various factors, including real estate investments.

More from MARKETREALIST

USC has Been Rocked by Allegations of Research Fraud Against a Neuroscientist; Here's What Happened

From Co-Founding Whole Foods to Supporting Conscious Capitalism: John Mackey's Growth and Net Worth