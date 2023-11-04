Name Tom Selleck Net Worth $45 Million Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $6 Million+ Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 29, 1945 Age 78 years old Gender Male Profession Producer, actor, screenwriter Nationality American

Also Read: Actor Kevin Kline has Delivered Pivotal Performances From Stage to Screen; Here's His Net Worth

With appearances in films such as "Three Men and a Baby" as well as shows ranging from "Magnum PI" to "Friends," Tom Selleck, has earned an estimated net worth of $45 million. His illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, making him one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures who stands out for his mustache. Known for his role in cop dramas on TV, Selleck is famously known to have turned down the role of Indiana Jones, which became a career-defining part for Harrison Ford.

Tom Selleck's primary sources of income have been his work in the film and television industry. Over the years, he has earned a substantial income through acting, producing, and even tried his hand in the music industry.

Tom Selleck attends Build series to discuss his show "Blue Bloods/ Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Also Read: Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Also Has an Eye for Lucrative Investments; Here's His Net Worth

Tom Selleck earns an impressive $200,000 per episode for his role in the television series "Blue Bloods." This equates to a staggering $5 million per season. Notably, during the peak of his career, while starring in "Magnum P.I.," Selleck earned a remarkable $500,000 per episode in 1985, which, adjusted for inflation, would be equivalent to $1.2 million per episode today.

Also Read: Bitcoin's Mysterious Creator or Creators Identify as Satoshi Nakamoto; Here's Their Net Worth

Throughout his career, Tom Selleck became a familiar face in the world of commercials. He appeared in advertisements for notable brands like Coca-Cola, Revlon's Chaz Cologne, Dubonnet, Right Guard Deodorant, and Close-Up toothpaste. Most notably, he portrayed "The Marlboro Man" in a campaign for Marlboro.

Tom Selleck during 2004 Monte-Carlo TV Festival - Ike Photocall/ GettyImages/Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage

Selleck ventured into the music industry in 2021 when he made his album debut, singing "Yessir, That's My Baby" alongside Nicolas King on King's Act One album.

In addition to his net worth, Selleck has invested in real estate. He purchased a home in Hawaii in 1993, which he later sold in 2001 for $2.48 million. His impressive 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, offers a luxurious lifestyle with features like a helipad, tennis courts, swimming pools, and a golf course.

Year Earnings 2021 $35 Million 2022 $40 Million 2023 $45 Million

Selleck's personal life has been marked by his passion for the outdoors, sports, and shooting. He is an active member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). As a skilled volleyball player, he is known for his sports enthusiasm and closely follows NHL hockey.

Actor Tom Selleck visits "Extra" /Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Extra

During his acting career, Selleck received numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Magnum P.I." He also earned an Emmy Award nomination in 2000 for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on the popular sitcom "Friends."

What is Tom Selleck's most iconic role?

Tom Selleck is most renowned for his role as Thomas Magnum in the hit TV series "Magnum P.I." This role earned him fame and an Emmy Award.

How much does Tom Selleck earn for his current role on "Blue Bloods"?

Tom Selleck earns an impressive $200,000 per episode for his portrayal of the Police Commissioner in the television series "Blue Bloods."

Does Tom Selleck have a social media presence?

Yes, Tom Selleck is active on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kathleen Kennedy is the Force Behind the 'Star Wars' Franchise; Here's Her Net Worth

Tommy Wiseau Became Famous for Making the Worst Movie in the World; Here's His Net Worth