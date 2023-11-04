From 'Magnum PI' to Pivotal Part in 'Friends': Tom Selleck's Iconic Roles and Net Worth
|Name
|Tom Selleck
|Net Worth
|$45 Million
|Salary
|$200 Thousand Per Episode
|Annual Income
|$6 Million+
|Source of Income
|Acting
|DOB
|Jan 29, 1945
|Age
|78 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Producer, actor, screenwriter
|Nationality
|American
What is Tom Selleck's net worth?
With appearances in films such as "Three Men and a Baby" as well as shows ranging from "Magnum PI" to "Friends," Tom Selleck, has earned an estimated net worth of $45 million. His illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, making him one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures who stands out for his mustache. Known for his role in cop dramas on TV, Selleck is famously known to have turned down the role of Indiana Jones, which became a career-defining part for Harrison Ford.
What are Tom Selleck's sources of income?
Tom Selleck's primary sources of income have been his work in the film and television industry. Over the years, he has earned a substantial income through acting, producing, and even tried his hand in the music industry.
Tom Selleck's salary
Tom Selleck earns an impressive $200,000 per episode for his role in the television series "Blue Bloods." This equates to a staggering $5 million per season. Notably, during the peak of his career, while starring in "Magnum P.I.," Selleck earned a remarkable $500,000 per episode in 1985, which, adjusted for inflation, would be equivalent to $1.2 million per episode today.
Endorsement deals
Throughout his career, Tom Selleck became a familiar face in the world of commercials. He appeared in advertisements for notable brands like Coca-Cola, Revlon's Chaz Cologne, Dubonnet, Right Guard Deodorant, and Close-Up toothpaste. Most notably, he portrayed "The Marlboro Man" in a campaign for Marlboro.
Other ventures
Selleck ventured into the music industry in 2021 when he made his album debut, singing "Yessir, That's My Baby" alongside Nicolas King on King's Act One album.
Real estate and total assets
In addition to his net worth, Selleck has invested in real estate. He purchased a home in Hawaii in 1993, which he later sold in 2001 for $2.48 million. His impressive 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, offers a luxurious lifestyle with features like a helipad, tennis courts, swimming pools, and a golf course.
Earnings growth by Year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$35 Million
|2022
|$40 Million
|2023
|$45 Million
Personal life
Selleck's personal life has been marked by his passion for the outdoors, sports, and shooting. He is an active member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). As a skilled volleyball player, he is known for his sports enthusiasm and closely follows NHL hockey.
Awards and recognition
During his acting career, Selleck received numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Magnum P.I." He also earned an Emmy Award nomination in 2000 for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on the popular sitcom "Friends."
FAQs
What is Tom Selleck's most iconic role?
Tom Selleck is most renowned for his role as Thomas Magnum in the hit TV series "Magnum P.I." This role earned him fame and an Emmy Award.
How much does Tom Selleck earn for his current role on "Blue Bloods"?
Tom Selleck earns an impressive $200,000 per episode for his portrayal of the Police Commissioner in the television series "Blue Bloods."
Does Tom Selleck have a social media presence?
Yes, Tom Selleck is active on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
