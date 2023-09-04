Name Tom Holland Net worth $25 million Salary $5 Million + Gender Male DOB Jun 1, 1996 Age 27 years Nationality British Profession Director, Producer, Actor, Screenwriter

Tom Holland, an English actor and dancer, best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has raked in a $25 million net worth. His journey started with the stage when he was discovered by choreographer Lynne Page and received two years of training as a dancer, before landing the title role in "Billy Elliot the Musical" in London's West End. This was followed by TV appearances where he portrayed the same character, before his big screen debut in the film "The Impossible". Years before bagging the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2017, Holland had already been named as a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2013.

Holland has expanded his horizons by venturing into production for the small screen, and has the lead role in AppleTV+'s latest miniseries, "The Crowded Room."

What are Tom Holland's sources of income?

The portrayal of Spiderman in the Marvel Universe has accounted for a bulk of Holland's earnings, which have seen remarkable growth over the years. His first big break in "Spiderman Homecoming" fetched Holland $1.5 million, while he took home $250,000 for his appearance in "Captain America: Civil War." After delivering hits, he netted a staggering $10 million for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and $3 million for each of his roles in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Reports suggest that he could be charging more than $20 million per film for post-Marvel projects, and for films such as "Uncharted," where he served as an executive producer, he reportedly earned around $2 million.

He also received compensation for his Spider-Man appearances in shorts, TV shows like "The Daily Bugle," commercials, and video games. While reports suggest he's committed to three more Spider-Man films, the exact figures for these future projects remain undisclosed.

Tom Holland’s salary?

Tom Holland's estimated salary for projects currently falls in the range of $4 million to $5 million per project.

Real estate and other assets

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly purchased a six-bedroom house in London for $3.78 million, and have plans to enhance their new residence by adding a gym, and cinema. Holland himself already owns a three-bedroom flat in London.

Personal Life

Tom Holland, born on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, London, England, comes from a creative family. His mother, Nicola, is a photographer, and his father, Dominic Holland, is a comedian and author. He was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven.

In 2017, rumors began circulating about Tom Holland's relationship with his "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya. They successfully kept their relationship private for years until July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Holland's car in Los Angeles.

FAQs

How much does Tom Holland make in a year?

Back in 2021, Variety reported that thanks to the success of Spider-Man, Tom "could be making $2 million to $5 million for independent movies.

Is Tom Holland engaged to Zendaya?

In December 2022 rumors of an engagement between Tom Holland and Zendaya created a buzz but weren't confirmed.

Which movie is Tom Holland's working on?

Tom Holland's upcoming movies and TV shows for 2023 and beyond are: The Crowded Room.

