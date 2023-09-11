Name Tom Hollander Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth August 25, 1967 Age 56 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter

Tom Hollander is a renowned English actor with a diverse and successful career in both television and film. Born on August 25, 1967, in Bristol, England, he has become a household name in the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $5 million, Tom Hollander has established himself as a talented actor with a wide range of roles and achievements.

Tom Hollander's primary source of income is his acting career, which spans over four decades. He started his acting journey at a young age and has since appeared in numerous stage productions, television series, and films. His versatility as an actor has allowed him to take on a wide variety of roles, contributing significantly to his income.

Tom Hollander's salary

Hollander's salary varies based on the projects he takes on. In the entertainment industry, actors' salaries can differ greatly depending on the production's budget, their role's prominence, and their negotiation skills. Hollander's talent and reputation have likely earned him competitive salaries for his work in both television and film.

Beyond his acting career, he actively engages in charity through sports like cycling and running, supporting causes like the Childline Crisis Hotline, the Teenage Cancer Trust, and the Helen & Douglas House Hospice for Children and Young Adults in Oxford, showcasing his commitment to philanthropy and community welfare.

Tom Hollander's career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor. His early recognition with the Ian Charleson Award for his stage performances set the stage for a successful journey that transitioned seamlessly to the big screen. From playing memorable roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise to his captivating portrayal of Queen's manager in "Bohemian Rhapsody," Hollander's filmography showcases his ability to inhabit diverse characters with finesse.

Notably, his foray into television, co-creating and starring in the award-winning series "Rev," further solidified his reputation as a multifaceted artist. More recently, his involvement in the critically acclaimed series "The White Lotus" has underscored his enduring appeal and acting prowess. Tom Hollander's contributions to both stage and screen have earned him well-deserved recognition, making him a respected figure in the entertainment world.

Tom Hollander's family has a rich artistic heritage, with his sister, Julia, carving her path as a director, writer, and singer. In 2020, they collaborated with their father, Tony, on a documentary chronicling Tony's escape from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in 1938, unveiling their compelling family history. Hollander's engagement with designer Fran Hickman in 2010 didn't culminate in marriage, and he has maintained a constant presence in his Notting Hill, London, apartment since 2000.

Throughout his career, Tom Hollander has received recognition and awards for his outstanding performances. Some of the notable awards and honors he has received include:

Ian Charleson Award in 1992 for "The Way of the World." Satellite Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in various projects. BAFTA Award for the television series "Rev." Recognition at various award shows, including the British Independent Film Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, and more.

What is Tom Hollander's net worth?

Tom Hollander's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

What are Tom Hollander's top movie roles?

Lord Beckett in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, Mr. Collins in "Pride and Prejudice", and Anthony in "Gosford Park" (2011).

Has Tom Hollander won any major awards?

Yes, Tom Hollander has received several awards and honors throughout his career, including the Ian Charleson Award and a BAFTA Award for "Rev."

