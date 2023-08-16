Tom Brittney Is Leaving 'Grantchester'; Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Tom Brittney, the lead actor of "Grantchester," is set to bid farewell to his role as Reverend Will Davenport as season nine concludes. The 32-year-old, who succeeded James Norton in 2019, has acted alongside Robson Green for six seasons. So what prompted his departure from the drama?

In a statement released in July 2023, Tom didn't explicitly state the reasons for his departure from the detective series but he mentioned that it's time to hand over the role to another actor, according to Hello Magazine. Reflecting on his time as Will Davenport over the last five years, he said, "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport. I got to solve crimes with my best friend and work alongside an amazing cast and crew. I'll miss it greatly. However, it's time to pass the baton, just as it was passed to me. I'm excited for Rishi to become a part of the Grantchester family."

Image Source: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor from Gravesend is gearing up for a role in the upcoming action-comedy movie, "Back in Action," featuring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. The film's production kicked off in March this year and concluded in late April.

Brittney also went through auditions for the character of Superman in the upcoming movie by James Gunn, titled "Superman: Legacy." He made it to the final trio of actors being assessed for the role, along with Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet. In the end, it was Corenswet who secured the part.

Tom Brittney started with a minor role in "Doctors" in 2013. His current estimated net worth is between $1-3 million. Most of his earnings come from a successful acting career, bolstered by his training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Beyond acting, he's a sought-after voice-over artist for brands like Virgin Atlantic, Barclays, and more. His "Grantchester" role succeeding James Norton propelled him to household fame, surpassing expectations and leaving a lasting impact, according to Otakukart.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tom swiftly gained recognition, leading to a consistent stream of work since 2013. From a single episode in "Call the Midwife" and "The Unknowns" in 2014 to his notable role as DS Ken Howells in "The Five" in 2015, he steadily built a fan base. His TV journey includes appearances in "The Syndicate," "UnReal," "Humans" and "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool."

Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair is assuming the lead role, portraying the new vicar Alphy Kotteram, who is described as a charismatic newcomer with a strong aversion to authority and no inclination for murder investigations, according to PBS's description. However, as the story unfolds, Alphy and Geordie realize they share more than they initially thought, with Grantchester's murder mysteries never being too distant.

Image Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Upon becoming a part of the show, 32-year-old Rishi expressed his delight, stating, "I'm incredibly excited to be a part of Grantchester. The warm reception and encouragement I've received from everyone have been truly heartening."

He further mentioned, "The series' achievement and the fact that we're now entering the ninth season speak volumes about the dedicated efforts of those who have been part of it before. I'm eagerly looking forward to commencing the journey and I'm eager for the Grantchester fans to acquaint themselves with Alphy and witness the adventures that await him."

