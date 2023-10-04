Name Todd Chrisley Net Worth $1.5 million Gender Male DOB Apr 6, 1969 Age 54 years Nationality American Profession Businessperson, TV personality

Known for reality shows featuring him and his family, former real estate tycoon now serving time for bank and wire fraud, Todd Chrisley is left with a net worth of $1.5 million. The USA Network reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," which chronicles the daily lives of Todd Chrisley and his family, remains his only claim to fame apart from his conviction and imprisonment. A spin-off show titled "Growing Up Chrisley," focusing on Todd's children Chase and Savannah, premiered on April 2, 2019.

What are Todd Chrisley's sources Of income?

Todd Chrisley's involvement in the reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" and its spinoffs was his primary source of income. He had already appeared in a sequel "Growing Up Chrisley," featuring his children Chase and Savannah, and a third show titled "Love Limo," a dating series, was in the developmental phase at E!

Tax Scandal & imprisonment

The Department of Justice alleges that the Chrisleys engaged in deceptive financial practices to conceal their reality TV earnings. They supposedly utilized a network of shell companies, including a loan-out company, throughout this scheme. To evade paying half a million dollars in overdue taxes by Todd Chrisley, they established and maintained corporate bank accounts solely in Julie Chrisley's name. When the IRS inquired about these accounts, the Chrisleys transferred ownership to a relative to further obscure their income from the IRS.

The Chrisleys are accused of not paying taxes for the years 2013-2016, and Peter Tarantino, associated with their financial affairs, allegedly submitted two fraudulent tax returns, falsely asserting that the Chrisleys' corporate loan-out company generated no income or distributions in 2015 and 2016.

Todd Chrisley faced legal troubles resulting in his conviction on eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion. His wife, Julie Chrisley, shared the same convictions and faced an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

On November 21, 2022, Todd Chrisley received a 12-year prison sentence and three years of supervised release, while Julie Chrisley, despite facing an additional conviction, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2023, both Todd and Julie's sentences were reduced by two years, and while Todd is now eligible for release on January 22, 2033, and Julie will be released in January 22, 2028.

Even post-conviction, the Chrisleys persisted in producing episodes for their podcasts, including "Chrisley Confessions," "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," and "The Southern Tea." Notably, the final episode of "Chrisley Confessions" was released on January 18, 2023, a day after the pair commenced their prison sentences on January 17. The two have also been exchanging emails in prison, as they are reportedly working on a tell-all memoir that may lead to book deals and royalties.

Real estate and other assets

Despite legal challenges, the Chrisleys maintain substantial real estate holdings, including mansions valued at around $9 million. However, the family may need to liquidate these assets, given a federal judge imposed a $17.2 million restitution fine to the U.S. government.

In 2015, Chrisley relocated his family to Nashville, a locale devoid of state income taxes, and acquired a residence for $1.6 million. Fast forward to June 2019, and the Chrisleys invested $3.4 million in a property located just outside Nashville. But in just two months, they listed the home for sale at $4.7 million amidst allegations of financial wrongdoing. Today, the combined value of both mansions stands at approximately $9 million.

Personal life

Todd Chrisley was married to Teresa Terry until 1996, and they had two children, Lindsie and Kyle. In the very year of his divorce from Teresa, Todd entered into marriage with the former beauty pageant winner Julie Hughes, now recognized as Julie Chrisley. The couple has since welcomed three children into their family: Savannah, Chase, and Grayson. It's worth noting that Julie not only holds the title of Todd's wife but is also the daughter of a Baptist minister, his business partner, and his closest confidante.

FAQs

What is Todd Chrisley known for?

Chrisley Knows Best, Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, According to Chrisley, and Growing Up Chrisley

Is Todd Chrisley married?

Yes, to Julie Chrisley since May 25, 1996. He was previously married to Teresa Terry.

Does Todd Chrisley have children?

Yes, he has five children from two marriages.

