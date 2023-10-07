Timbaland Gave Leading Artists Some of Their Biggest Chart Toppers; Check Out His Net Worth Now
|Name
|Timbaland
|Net Worth
|$85 million
|DOB
|10 March, 1972
|Age
|51 years
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 ft 7 in
|Profession
|Rapper, music producer, and songwriter
|Nationality
|American
Popular for his collaborations with artists such as Nelly Furtado, Akon, and Katy Perry among others, American rapper and music producer Timbaland has earned an $85 million net worth through his innovation with beats. The artist who gave leading artists some of their earliest chart toppers, grew up with Missy Elliot, and started working on studio equipment as a teenager. His stage name Timbaland came from his mentor DeVante Swing's pronunciation of the footwear brand Timberland. His time to shine came with singer Aaliyah's 1996 hit "One in a Million," and he went on to bag collabs with top artists in the next couple of decades.
What are Timbaland's sources of income?
Timbaland's music career built on his ability to play around with beats and produce hits in the hip-hop and blues domain, has been the main source of his income. He got his first credit as producer for Ginuwine's album, "Ginuwine…the Bachelor."
One of Timbaland's defining traits as a producer is his ability to infuse a sense of individuality and creativity into his productions. His signature stuttering bass-heavy beats, accompanied by high-end synth stabs, have made his work instantly recognizable. His impressive list of collaborations includes artists like Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Ginuwine, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and Justin Timberlake.
Timbaland also launched his own record label, Beat Club, and released several albums, both as a solo artist and in collaboration with Magoo, who he grew up with.
Timbaland's production work transcended boundaries, as he even produced the winning song "Believe" for the Russian entry in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest.
Other ventures
Apart from his music career, Timbaland began teaching through Masterclass, offering aspiring music producers insights into his craft since 2019.
Timbaland's earnings over the years
With a career spanning several decades, his income has seen fluctuations, but he has consistently maintained a substantial financial standing. From 2007 to 2009, he earned approximately $21 million, $22 million, and $17 million, respectively, showcasing his high-earning years during that period. There were fluctuations in subsequent years, with earnings ranging from $6 million to $10 million.
|2007
|$21 million
|2008
|$22 million
|2009
|$17 million
|2010
|$14 million
|2011
|$7 million
|2012
|$6 million
|2013
|$10 million
|2014
|$7 million
|2015
|$9 million
|2016
|$6 million
|2017
|$8 million
|2018
|$7 million
Social media following
|4.1 Million Followers
|1.5 Million Followers
|6.1 Million Followers
Timbaland's personal life
In 2008, he married Monique Idlett. However, their marriage faced challenges, and in 2013, Monique filed for divorce. The divorce proceedings included requests for child support, alimony, and various expenses related to their children.
Timbaland has three children, namely Reign Mosley, Demetrius Mosley, and Frankie Mosley.
Awards and recognition
|ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards (2002)
|ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards (2001)
|Grammy Awards (2015)
|Grammy Awards (2014)
|Webby Awards (2020)
|Juno Awards (2007)
FAQs
How did Timbaland become a prominent producer?
Timbaland's prominence as a producer grew through collaborations with artists like Aaliyah and Missy Elliott in the late 1990s.
What was Timbaland's role in the Eurovision Song Contest?
Timbaland produced the winning song, "Believe," for the Russian entry in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest.
What are some of Timbaland's top hits as a producer?
Timbaland is known for producing hits like "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake, "Get Ur Freak On" by Missy Elliott, "Try Again" by Aaliyah, and "Hot Boyz" by Missy Elliott.
