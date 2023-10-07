Name Timbaland Net Worth $85 million DOB 10 March, 1972 Age 51 years Gender Male Height 5 ft 7 in Profession Rapper, music producer, and songwriter Nationality American

Popular for his collaborations with artists such as Nelly Furtado, Akon, and Katy Perry among others, American rapper and music producer Timbaland has earned an $85 million net worth through his innovation with beats. The artist who gave leading artists some of their earliest chart toppers, grew up with Missy Elliot, and started working on studio equipment as a teenager. His stage name Timbaland came from his mentor DeVante Swing's pronunciation of the footwear brand Timberland. His time to shine came with singer Aaliyah's 1996 hit "One in a Million," and he went on to bag collabs with top artists in the next couple of decades.

Timbaland performs onstage at The FADER FORT Presented by Converse during SXSW on March 21, 2015 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images | Photo by Roger Kisby

What are Timbaland's sources of income?

Timbaland's music career built on his ability to play around with beats and produce hits in the hip-hop and blues domain, has been the main source of his income. He got his first credit as producer for Ginuwine's album, "Ginuwine…the Bachelor."

One of Timbaland's defining traits as a producer is his ability to infuse a sense of individuality and creativity into his productions. His signature stuttering bass-heavy beats, accompanied by high-end synth stabs, have made his work instantly recognizable. His impressive list of collaborations includes artists like Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Ginuwine, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and Justin Timberlake.

Timbaland also launched his own record label, Beat Club, and released several albums, both as a solo artist and in collaboration with Magoo, who he grew up with.

Timbaland's production work transcended boundaries, as he even produced the winning song "Believe" for the Russian entry in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest.

Other ventures

Apart from his music career, Timbaland began teaching through Masterclass, offering aspiring music producers insights into his craft since 2019.

Timbaland's earnings over the years

With a career spanning several decades, his income has seen fluctuations, but he has consistently maintained a substantial financial standing. From 2007 to 2009, he earned approximately $21 million, $22 million, and $17 million, respectively, showcasing his high-earning years during that period. There were fluctuations in subsequent years, with earnings ranging from $6 million to $10 million.

2007 $21 million 2008 $22 million 2009 $17 million 2010 $14 million 2011 $7 million 2012 $6 million 2013 $10 million 2014 $7 million 2015 $9 million 2016 $6 million 2017 $8 million 2018 $7 million

Social media following

Instagram 4.1 Million Followers Twitter 1.5 Million Followers Facebook 6.1 Million Followers

Timbaland's personal life

In 2008, he married Monique Idlett. However, their marriage faced challenges, and in 2013, Monique filed for divorce. The divorce proceedings included requests for child support, alimony, and various expenses related to their children.

Timbaland has three children, namely Reign Mosley, Demetrius Mosley, and Frankie Mosley.

Awards and recognition

ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards (2002) ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards (2001) Grammy Awards (2015) Grammy Awards (2014) Webby Awards (2020) Juno Awards (2007)

Timbaland attends The Congress Of Music Panel at Revolt Music Conference at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on October 17, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson

FAQs

How did Timbaland become a prominent producer?

Timbaland's prominence as a producer grew through collaborations with artists like Aaliyah and Missy Elliott in the late 1990s.

What was Timbaland's role in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Timbaland produced the winning song, "Believe," for the Russian entry in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest.

What are some of Timbaland's top hits as a producer?

Timbaland is known for producing hits like "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake, "Get Ur Freak On" by Missy Elliott, "Try Again" by Aaliyah, and "Hot Boyz" by Missy Elliott.

