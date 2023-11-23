TikTok has become a hub for influencer marketing with a large number of small businesses promoting their products to wider audiences at a lower cost and firms pumping chunks of their advertising budgets into the platform. Among major trends, dropshipping is leading the way when it comes to online business models, and platforms like TikTok have a huge part to play in it. Apart from having a newly launched marketplace within the app, the platform is known for being crucial for many drop shippers when it comes to marketing their products. Before learning how to make money through it, here's a brief walkthrough about TikTok dropshipping.

Dropshipping is essentially selling products using third-party, which allows you to operate without having an inventory. This makes starting a business possible for as low as $100. Tiktok dropshipping is a model in which entrepreneur uses the platform to market their products and even lead them to their dropshipping store. It's similar to leveraging other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Pexels | Max Fischer

For starters, you need a TikTok business account and have to get it linked to the dropshipping store, your website, and your Shopify account. The next step will be to start churning content advertising your products in a way that you think will gain traction. It's important to remember that this business model will not show results overnight.

While we do know that using TikTok for business is a good idea and that the platform is no longer just a mode of entertainment, it's extremely important to weigh the pros and cons and determine if this business model works for you.

Pros

What attracts people the most is arguably the low startup costs.

People scour and buy products before posting them with the hashtag #TikTokmademebuyit, which has over 60 billion views according to Dropship.

People are able to market their products on social media in their own creative ways.

In the states alone, almost 150 million Americans are using TikTok as per TikTok newsroom.

Cons

TikTok is known for being generous with high engagement rates but this doesn't always translate into sales.

TikTok can be really attractive for business owners and this also means a higher number of competitors.

Pexels | Karolina Grabowska

It's important to remember that there can be no compromise on your business plan. The first step to building a business is always choosing the right path and sticking to it. Here are a few things to keep in mind when dropshipping on TikTok

Choosing a Niche

It's important to focus on what kind of product you want to sell and target a specific audience. It's extremely difficult to build a general store on a social media platform and therefore it's important to pick a space and polish your expertise in the area.

Create a Dropshipping Store is a Must

It's important to have a proper store where the customers can head to buy your products. It not only increases credibility but also makes it easier for the customers to buy the product. Some of the platforms you can use are Shopify, Wix, WooCommerce/WordPress, and Foursquare.