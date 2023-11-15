Name Thomas Keller Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $15 Million + Source of Income Business DOB Oct 14, 1955 Age 68 years old Gender Male Profession Chef, actor, restaurateur, voice actor, author Nationality American

The first and only American chef to have multiple Michelin three-star ratings, Thomas Keller, the restaurateur behind the French Laundry, boasts of a $20 million net worth. Apart from establishing award-winning restaurants and writing acclaimed cookbooks, Keller has also been an entrepreneur with ventures that include an olive oil brand as well as knives and crockery designed by the culinary genius.

As a chef, Keller has generated most of his income through his skills in the kitchen as well as the ability to set up acclaimed eateries. Apart from that he made money from cookbook sales, endorsements, and various business ventures. In the early 90s, Keller had also set up an olive oil manufacturing business in California, and over the years he has endorsed products related to the food and beverge industry.

Chef Thomas Keller attends the Panthere de Cartier Party in LA at Milk Studios/ Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Cartier

The bulk of Keller's income is derived from his successful restaurants, notably The French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon. The accolades these establishments have received from the Michelin Guide have also contributed significantly to Keller's financial success.

Keller's foray into business ventures extends beyond the kitchen. Co-founding the olive oil company EVO in 1992 and marketing a line of signature dinnerware showcase his entrepreneurial spirit, diversifying his income streams. Apart from crockery, Keller has also designed knives that enable others to emulate his culinary skills in their kitchens.

In addition to his net worth, Keller's total assets include the value of his restaurants, intellectual property from cookbooks, and any equity in his business ventures.

Year Earnings 2021 $8 Million 2022 $14 Million 2023 $20 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 667,000 Followers YouTube 1,010 Subscribers

Thomas Keller's personal life is intertwined with his professional journey, since he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Laura Cunningham, who also played a significant role in his restaurants. Despite multiple ventures, Keller balances a successful career with a fulfilling personal life. His numerous awards include three Michelin stars for The French Laundry and Per Se, as well as recognition from the James Beard Foundation and Time magazine.

Master Chef Thomas Keller cooks in kitchen of his restaurant in hotel in Los Angeles circa 1996/ Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images

How did Thomas Keller start his culinary career?

Keller's culinary journey began as a dishwasher, eventually leading to various cooking positions. His breakthrough came when he worked at The French Laundry, later purchasing and transforming it into an acclaimed restaurant.

What is Thomas Keller's most famous restaurant?

The French Laundry, located in Yountville, California, is Thomas Keller's most renowned restaurant, earning him three Michelin stars.

Apart from restaurants, what other businesses is Keller involved in?

Keller has ventured into publishing cookbooks, co-founded an olive oil company (EVO), and marketed a line of signature dinnerware.

