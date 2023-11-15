From Michelin Star Restaurants to Designer Kitchenware: Chef Thomas Keller's Feats and Net Worth
What is Thomas Keller's net worth?
The first and only American chef to have multiple Michelin three-star ratings, Thomas Keller, the restaurateur behind the French Laundry, boasts of a $20 million net worth. Apart from establishing award-winning restaurants and writing acclaimed cookbooks, Keller has also been an entrepreneur with ventures that include an olive oil brand as well as knives and crockery designed by the culinary genius.
What are Thomas Keller's sources of income?
As a chef, Keller has generated most of his income through his skills in the kitchen as well as the ability to set up acclaimed eateries. Apart from that he made money from cookbook sales, endorsements, and various business ventures. In the early 90s, Keller had also set up an olive oil manufacturing business in California, and over the years he has endorsed products related to the food and beverge industry.
Thomas Keller's salary
The bulk of Keller's income is derived from his successful restaurants, notably The French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon. The accolades these establishments have received from the Michelin Guide have also contributed significantly to Keller's financial success.
Business ventures
Keller's foray into business ventures extends beyond the kitchen. Co-founding the olive oil company EVO in 1992 and marketing a line of signature dinnerware showcase his entrepreneurial spirit, diversifying his income streams. Apart from crockery, Keller has also designed knives that enable others to emulate his culinary skills in their kitchens.
Real estate and total assets
In addition to his net worth, Keller's total assets include the value of his restaurants, intellectual property from cookbooks, and any equity in his business ventures.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$8 Million
|2022
|$14 Million
|2023
|$20 Million
Personal Life
Thomas Keller's personal life is intertwined with his professional journey, since he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Laura Cunningham, who also played a significant role in his restaurants. Despite multiple ventures, Keller balances a successful career with a fulfilling personal life. His numerous awards include three Michelin stars for The French Laundry and Per Se, as well as recognition from the James Beard Foundation and Time magazine.
FAQs
How did Thomas Keller start his culinary career?
Keller's culinary journey began as a dishwasher, eventually leading to various cooking positions. His breakthrough came when he worked at The French Laundry, later purchasing and transforming it into an acclaimed restaurant.
What is Thomas Keller's most famous restaurant?
The French Laundry, located in Yountville, California, is Thomas Keller's most renowned restaurant, earning him three Michelin stars.
Apart from restaurants, what other businesses is Keller involved in?
Keller has ventured into publishing cookbooks, co-founded an olive oil company (EVO), and marketed a line of signature dinnerware.
