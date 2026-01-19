ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'

A viral receipt revealed a little-known surcharge at some Chick-fil-A locations
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Customers at a Chick-fil-A (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)
Customers at a Chick-fil-A (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)

As Americans grapple with an affordability crisis, food prices are a major concern for many, and having to pay more than expected for eating out only adds to the frustration. A mother shopping at Chick-fil-A was left surprised after she noticed an unexplained charge added to her bill without any prior notice. The customer, who visited one of Chick-fil-A’s stores in Colorado, checked her receipt only to find a $2 Improvement fee added to her total. Confused, she turned to users on social media, asking if anyone had ever spotted such a surcharge before.

@barberb_wifey Is this new or have I just never noticed? Not complaining, just genuinely curious 👀 #chickfila #relatable #fastfood ♬ original sound - Jill

The woman, who goes by barberb_wifey on TikTok, uploaded a clip of her bill with the caption saying, “Is this new or have I just never noticed? Not complaining, just genuinely curious.” The bill, which totaled to $58, showed a list of popular Chick-fil-A items along with a $2 ‘Public improvement fee’ added to the bottom. Other users, who had never noticed that charge, were quick to jump on the video, with some even claiming that it “should be illegal.”

Considering Chick-fil-A’s popularity, it did not take long for the TikTok to go viral, with people blaming the fast food chain for not disclosing the surcharge. One user commented that they would go back to the counter and return the food if the charge wasn’t removed, while another asked, “So why is the customer paying the business's bills?” Unfortunately, the comments became so negative that the creator had to clarify she made the post for awareness, not for attention or controversy.

Photo illustration of a Chick-fil-A meal (Image source: Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan)
Photo illustration of a Chick-fil-A meal (Image source: Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan)

Although the undisclosed surcharge is hard to spot, with it being added to the end of a receipt, it is nothing new. A report by The Sun referred to a 2022 Reddit post by another Chick-fil-A customer who was charged 28 cents under the same fee. It also mentioned that the public improvement fee is a charge that is implemented throughout the state of Colorado, with different cities adopting differing explanations and guidelines for it.

If we go by the city of Aurora’s website, the public improvement fee is explained as a “private fee that is collected by businesses on sales transactions.” It states that the money is “used to pay for the public improvements related for a development of their site, such as curbs and sidewalks, storm management systems, sanitary sewer systems, public street lighting, and road and bridge development.” Furthermore, the site confirms that the charge is not a tax but a fee, which explains it being tacked on to the end of a receipt as part of the sale.

Representative image of people eating at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gary Hershorn)
Representative image of people eating at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gary Hershorn)

This explanation was made even clearer in a now-deleted Facebook post by a Chick-fil-A store, where they claimed it is used to “fund and maintain infrastructure within the development.” This generally means that the money is used for general upkeep of the establishment, like parking lot maintenance and landscaping. On top of it, The Sun report mentions that it is not collected by the city but instead by a third party who is hired by the owner of the establishment. 

More on Market Realist:

McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers

Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing

Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
A viral receipt revealed a little-known surcharge at some Chick-fil-A locations
1 hour ago
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
ECONOMY & WORK
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
Troops from several European nations are currently deployed in Greenland at the moment.
1 day ago
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
ECONOMY & WORK
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
Over half of the American population polled does not believe that Trump is prioritizing the right issues.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
1 day ago
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.
1 day ago
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
The company did not specify what the water was contaminated with or how many it affected.
2 days ago
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
"This week's regular edition BR ended with only one win on Thursday," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
2 days ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
2 days ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
3 days ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
3 days ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
3 days ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
3 days ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
4 days ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
4 days ago