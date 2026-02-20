ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump admin found a way for veterans to lose their disability benefits — and it went as expected

The new rule proposed by the VA allegedly changed the basis of determining the benefits.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker
Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has backed off from enforcing an amended interim final rule that changed the basis for evaluating disabilities for veterans. The rule that instructed medical examiners to look at a veteran's "actual level of functional impairment" was seen as a breach of trust in the community, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), a non-profit organization, criticized it. It also drew massive backlash, with veterans filing at least one lawsuit calling for a review of the rule. Following the response, the VA decided to halt the enforcement of the rule until further notice, CNN reported.

Representative image of a metal plaque on the facade of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C.(Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Alexander)
Representative image of a metal plaque on the facade of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C.(Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Alexander)

On Tuesday, the VA amended an interim final rule that aimed to clarify the department's interpretation of the CFR 4.10 in the Code of Federal Regulations, which provides the basis for evaluating disabilities of veterans. Under the new regulation, medical examiners conducting disability assessments were instructed to look at a veteran's “actual level of functional impairment” and take into account any effects of medication or treatment. This meant that a veteran’s disability level would be based on how well they function while on medication for an injury or illness and not based on the impairment alone.

For instance, reports noted that a veteran suffering from a service-related knee injury may function better with medication, and this could reduce benefits, as it will be taken into account. “If medication or other treatment lessens the functional impairment a disability causes and thereby improves a veteran’s earning capacity, that is the proper disability level for which the veteran should be compensated,” the interim rule stated in the Federal Register. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The move that was set to go into immediate effect drew massive backlash, with the VFW saying it was rushed and risked penalizing veterans who follow doctors’ orders. While the VA argued that the rule would “have no impact on any Veteran’s current disability rating,” and it was constituted to help readjudicate 350,000 claims decisions, veterans and advocacy groups were infuriated. Within the first 60 hours of posting the rule, the comments of the Federal Register got over 10,000 responses, and at least one lawsuit was filed for a review, as per Military Times.  “All this does is provide a perverse incentive for veterans to forego treatment,” said Paul Jennings, an Army veteran and attorney for MilVet Law Firm. 

Thus, the VA on Thursday said it will halt the enforcement of the rule, amid the backlash. “While VA does not agree with the way this rule has been characterized, the department always takes Veterans’ concerns seriously. To alleviate these concerns, VA will continue to collect public comments regarding the rule, but it will not be enforced at any time in the future,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement on X.

VA Secretary Doug Collins' Tweet (Image source: X|@SecVetAffairs)
VA Secretary Doug Collins' Tweet (Image source: X|@SecVetAffairs)

However, the halt was also met with cynicism as Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth,  a combat-wounded veteran, and former VA Assistant Secretary claimed that the VA was backtracking because they knew the rule would "hurt our heroes' access to care". "If you take Veterans’ concerns seriously, you’d rescind the rule entirely,” Duckworth wrote on X.

More on Market Realist: 

‘Trump Accounts’ promise big benefits — but there’s a catch that could cost you $90k

Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans

Trump's approval ratings keep dropping — and Americans say a few issues stand out

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Bernie Sanders reveals the 'most significant addiction crisis' in America today — no suprises here
NEWS
Bernie Sanders reveals the 'most significant addiction crisis' in America today — no suprises here
Sen. Sanders called out the “greed” and “arrogance” of California's richest in his latest speech.
10 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest jokes about switching teams after hearing the real value of his $10 football
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest jokes about switching teams after hearing the real value of his $10 football
The guest who wasn't even a fan of Dolphins, owned one of the most important souvenirs of the team.
10 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani is now cracking down on gym memberships that have 'subscription traps'
NEWS
Zohran Mamdani is now cracking down on gym memberships that have 'subscription traps'
The mayor and the DCWP has sent out warning notices to 187 big-name gyms and health clubs
14 hours ago
Trump admin found a way for veterans to lose their disability benefits — and it went as expected
NEWS
Trump admin found a way for veterans to lose their disability benefits — and it went as expected
The new rule proposed by the VA allegedly changed the basis of determining the benefits.
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
The guest admitted that she will be "very careful" with the watch once she got home.
1 day ago
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
NEWS
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
New Zealand eased restrictions for its golden visa and Americans are dominating the applications
1 day ago
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
NEWS
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
ZOA Energy agreed to settle a case alleging it misled customers with its zero preservatives claim
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
Despite being bald, Harvey knew some of the answers didn't make sense.
1 day ago
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
NEWS
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
Yang claims if one company cuts workers, it will turn into a competition which will be devastating.
2 days ago
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
NEWS
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
The President called it a "Democrat Shutdown" blaming his political opponents for stalling talks.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
After spotting a contestant in an all white family, Harvey had to make sure he was doing okay.
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
4 days ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
4 days ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
4 days ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
7 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
Feb 12, 2026