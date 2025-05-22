'Price is Right' player almost made a costly mistake but still ended up winning a Toyota Corolla

The contestant nearly had a perfect game, but she missed out on one correct guess.

Winning big on "The Price Is Right" has a lot to do with skills, and any mistake could cost someone a big win. But at the same time, luck also plays its part, and at times, people can make it despite major blunders. Most recently, a contestant named Heidi, who is a bride-to-be, shocked everyone by winning a brand new car on the show despite making a big mistake in the "One Away Game." In the popular pricing game that requires contestants to guess the price of the prize, Heidi got one crucial digit wrong. Luckily, she had one more chance to fix the mistake, and she nailed the price the second time to win a brand new Toyota Corolla.

Screenshots showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Heidi made her way to the stage, hugged Carey, and showed off her t-shirt that read, “Getting Married Tomorrow. Pick One of Us," indicating that her fiancé in the audience was wearing the same t-shirt. Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal what could be their wedding present. Gray announced that Heidi would be playing the game "One Away" for a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE.

As part of the game, the contestant gets to see the car but with the wrong price. Each digit in the price is one step higher or lower than the correct price. The contestant then has to move all the digits up or down one by one to come up with what they believe would be the correct price of the car. After all the five digits are changed by the contestant, they, along with the host, ask the 'all mighty sound lady backstage' to reveal how many digits are in correct order, one by one. After the sound effects lady does her job, the contestant is given one more chance to change the digits that they think are wrong. In the end, the price is revealed, and if the contestant's guess matches the correct price, they win the car.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Heidi only got four digits right, and this meant that the player had missed out on one crucial digit. She now had to correct her mistake and decided to change the five to a three before locking in her guess.

Screenshot showing Heidi nervously fixing her mistake (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then revealed the price of the car, one digit at a time, and in the end, the price matched Heidi's guess of $23,764. As she won the new car, Heidi jumped around and hugged Carey before running over to check out her prize.

The viewers were shocked by the player's comeback as she picked out the one wrong digit to fix her mistake. “I watched this today, and I was shocked. This was a great wedding present for her,” @blessed2bsonia wrote under the Instagram clip. "Congratulations on your win and your wedding!" added another fan called @noemi_garza7.

"Can she get all 5 numbers right?......nope but she can change the numbers and she is a winner yes!" another fan @DaiquanAllen exclaimed on YouTube.